Final play is on a Calabasas court

LOS ANGELES —Chris Paul has officially put Los Angeles in the rearview mirror.

The nine-time NBA All-Star, who was traded by the L.A. Clippers to the Houston Rockets last summer, has sold his mansion in a gated Calabasas community for $11.05 million. During the last year, he has sold other homes, in Bel-Air and Woodland Hills.

With about 10,400 square feet of living space, the Mediterranean-style mansion is more than twice the size of a regulation NBA court. Among features are a wood-paneled library/den, a golf simulator and a movie theater. The center-island kitchen is equipped with a pizza oven. A wine cellar sits off the formal dining room.

Four walk-in closets and a lavish bath make up the master suite. In all, there are six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The home, built in 2006, sits on close to 2 acres. A swimming pool and spa, a lighted tennis/sports court, a guesthouse, covered and uncovered patios and an outdoor kitchen make up the grounds.

Paul, 33, averaged 18.6 points and 7.9 assists per game for the Rockets last year, helping the team reach the Western Conference finals. In June, the point guard agreed to a new maximum deal with Houston worth a reported $160 million over four years.

He bought the place three years ago for $8.995 million.

———

VENTURING FORWARD AT A LOWER PRICE

Warren Buffett is no longer playing the long game in the Orange County housing market.

The billionaire business magnate has cut the price on his longtime Laguna Beach house to $7.9 million. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which Buffett bought in 1971 for $150,000, had been listed for roughly 18 months at $11 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The multilevel home, built in 1936 and since remodeled, takes in ocean views from its corner-lot location in the Emerald Bay area.

The home has nearly 3,600 square feet of white-walled living space, a family room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a skylight-topped kitchen. Two en suite bedrooms have separate entrances.

Sliding glass doors open on three levels to ocean-facing decks and terraces. A pair of garages combine to offer space for three cars.

Buffett is the chairman and largest shareholder of conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway. The Omaha-based investor reportedly has a net worth of nearly $85 billion, making him among the richest individuals in the world.

———

SETTLING INTO NEW SURROUNDINGS

Meg Whitman, the former president and chief executive of Hewlett-Packard and eBay and onetime candidate for California governor, has bought a condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for $6.5 million.

The seller was Elliot Grainge, owner of the independent record label TenThousand Projects and son of Universal Music Group Chairman Sir Lucian Grainge, records show.

The two-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom residence has 2,300 square feet of sophisticated living space. Located on the southwest corner, the unit takes in views extending from the cityscape to the ocean.

Among features are floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining areas, Venetian plaster walls and a modern kitchen with slab marble countertops and a breakfast bar. A screening room/den sits off the common area.

A wide terrace accessed by sliding glass doors creates additional space for indoor-outdoor living.

Whitman, among the most prominent business figures in Silicon Valley, stepped down as chief executive of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise last year. In January, she joined NewTV, a mobile-first media company launched by Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, as its CEO.

———

BARELY A PEEP IN THE BIRD STREETS

The Hollywood Hills West home of Tim Bergling, the late Swedish-born DJ and electronic dance music producer known as Avicii, has sold off-market for $17.5 million.

The contemporary-style house, built in 2008, is visually striking, with its sleek lines, asymmetric wings and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Sited on a third-of-an-acre lot in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood, the house boasts expansive views of downtown L.A.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has a little more than 7,000 square feet largely devoted to open-concept living. Fleetwood sliding doors open on the main floor to grounds containing an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a lounge.

Wraparound balconies and terraces extend from the second story, creating additional living space.

Bergling, who died in April at age 28, bought the property five years ago for $15.55 million.

The musician rose to fame in the early 2010s with the single “Seek Bromance” and the Grammy-nominated song “Le7els.” His 2013 single “Wake Me Up” became a global smash, with more than 11 million sales worldwide.

A regular festival headliner, he became one of the highest-paid DJs in the world. On the production side, Bergling dabbled in different genres and collaborated with artists such as Madonna, Coldplay and Zac Brown.

———

WELL, GAAWL-LEE, LOOK AT THAT VIEW

The oceanfront estate of late actor Jim Nabors, the comic actor known for his role as Gomer Pyle, has come up for sale in Honolulu for $14.888 million.

Set among palms on more than half an acre, the breezy spread features a plantation-style house dating to 1950, a swimming pool and a cabana with a wet bar. The Diamond Head property includes 170 feet of frontage on Ke’ahamoe Bay.

A living room with floor-to-ceiling windows opens to a covered lanai that takes in ocean views and provides indoor-outdoor living areas. The two-story home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in nearly 5,900 square feet of living space.

An attached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest suite lies on the first floor and has a covered patio that opens to the pool area.

Tall palms, a lawn and a blanket of tropical landscaping complete the grounds.

Nabors, who died in 2017 at 87, became one of television’s most beloved personalities in the 1960s, playing the lovably naive Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” He later reprised Pyle’s character in the television movie “Return to Mayberry.”

———

HANDING ONE OFF IN THE DESERT

Newly retired football player Carson Palmer has completed one last play in the Arizona desert, selling his home in Paradise Valley for $2.9 million.

Palmer, a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, bought the property in 2013, the same year he joined the Cardinals, for $2.675 million. He spent five seasons with the Arizona franchise, making the playoffs twice during that time.

Privacy trees and gates front the estate, which sits on an acre of grounds.

Through an arched doorway, the floor plan opens to white-walled living spaces with wood finishes above and below.

The 6,785 square feet of living space includes a living room lined with arched doorways, a center-island kitchen topped by a chandelier, a family room with a wet bar, and a movie theater. The master suite, a fireplace-equipped space with a tiled bathroom, is one of six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Outside, a swimming pool and spa sit between two outdoor entertaining areas that include a built-in barbecue/dining area and a pavilion with a fireplace.

The 38-year-old Palmer in January wrapped up a 15-year NFL career in which he threw for 294 touchdowns. A graduate of USC, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2002.