Melania Trump helped Students Against Destructive Decisions open its annual national conference. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

First lady: kindness and compassion are important in life

  • Jun. 25, 2018 7:37 a.m.
  • Life

TYSONS, Va. — Melania Trump said Sunday that kindness, compassion and positivity are important traits in life.

The first lady helped SADD — Students Against Destructive Decisions — open its annual national conference at a hotel just outside Washington. The appearance followed her trip last week to the U.S.-Mexico border to see the effect on children of her husband’s “zero-tolerance” policy against illegal immigration.

It also followed her recent announcement of a campaign called “Be Best” that’s about adults helping children be their best selves.

“I feel very strongly that it is the job of adults to provide you with the tools you need to become the best you can be in all areas of life,” she said during brief remarks to about 450 students and adults attending the conference. “That is why I am here today. I believe in SADD’s mission of empowering you to confront the risks and pressures you are challenged with every day.”

“Kindness, compassion and positivity are very important traits in life,” she continued. “It is far easier to say nothing than it is to speak words of kindness. It is easier to judge quickly than to take time to understand. It is often easier to see a glass half empty rather than half full.”

“Nevertheless, you have the power to be the positive force in so many people’s lives,” added the first lady, who is the mother of a 12-year-old boy. “Show respect to each other. Treat your community like your family, and look out for one another.”

SADD was founded in 1981 as Students Against Drunk Driving but changed its name and mission in the late 1990s to focus on prevention of all behaviours and attitudes that are harmful to middle, high school and college students, including substance abuse, traffic safety and bullying.

Mrs. Trump said she was “inspired” when she first heard about the organization and the conference. The audience erupted into loud squeals and cheers when she was introduced by Dylan Mullins, of Marlboro, New Jersey, who is SADD’s National Student of the Year.

Mullins said the first lady’s campaign aims to highlight programs and organizations, like SADD, that seek to help young people overcome some of the issues they face every day.

Before she addressed the gathering, which concludes Wednesday, Mrs. Trump met with the organization’s leadership and helped make blankets the group is donating to shelters, said her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

As audience members awaited the appearance, they rocked out in their seats to music by Justin Bieber, Neil Diamond and Journey.

Pigs make surprise appearance during yoga session in Aldergrove, B.C.

UN housing watchdog chides Liberals for watering down rights in housing strategy

OTTAWA — A United Nations housing watchdog is taking the Liberals to… Continue reading

Pigs make surprise appearance during yoga session in Aldergrove, B.C.

ALDERGROVE, B.C. — Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, B.C., had some unlikely company… Continue reading

Growth of low-cost airlines giving boost to Canada's biggest secondary airports

MONTREAL — Formerly sleepy secondary airports in Canada’s two busiest air markets… Continue reading

UK lawmakers set to decide on Heathrow expansion

LONDON — British lawmakers are set to vote Monday on whether to… Continue reading

Longer wait times at Red Deer hospital's ER due to staff shortage on weekend

“Right now we’re short staffed but it’s subsiding. It was critical Saturday evening”

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Street artist Banksy splashes Paris with works on migrants

PARIS — Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration… Continue reading

Toronto police investigating drive-by shooting; fourth homicide in 24 hours

TORONTO — An unarmed woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in… Continue reading

Toronto Pride Parade to kick off amid tensions between LGBTQ community, police

TORONTO — Crowds of people have filled the streets of Toronto on… Continue reading

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Lacombe Legion Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years

Community group supports local veterans and other community initiatives

Ottawa to make it 'fair' for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

