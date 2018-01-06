Florida man calls 911 to report himself drunk driving

  • Jan. 6, 2018 11:20 a.m.
  • Life

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are sharing an unusual 911 call they got on New Year’s Eve from a man who said he was driving drunk and needed police.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say the dispatcher “did a fantastic job” urging Michael Lester to park his truck and wait for officers to find him.

Lester told her he had been driving around all night, “trying to get pulled over.” At another point in the call, he said “I’m driving on the wrong side of the road.”

After deputies caught up with him, they said Lester admitted drinking several beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he’d barely slept for several days.

The sheriff’s Facebook post says Lester’s latest arrest adds to a criminal history including DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

Previous story
Virginia Beach woman did a DNA test and discovered she had a twin siste
Next story
English boy is reunited with camera that drifted to Germany

Just Posted

Driver seriously hurt after hitting street light pole in Penhold

One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Steenbergen scores golden goal

Steenbergen’s goal led Canada to victory in the IIHF World Junior Championship

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Data indicates Red Deer has fewer psychiatrists than similar-sized Alberta cities

Frustrated parent urges Central Albertans to write to the health minister

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month