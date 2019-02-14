Flu vaccine doing a relatively good job this season

NEW YORK — The flu vaccine is doing a relatively good job this season, protecting about half the people who got it, U.S. health officials said Thursday.

Preliminary figures suggest the vaccine is 47 per cent effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send someone to the doctor’s office. Health officials are generally pleased if a flu vaccine works in 40 to 60 per cent of people.

“These are early estimates, but they are encouraging,” said Dr. Alicia Fry of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Somewhere between 10,000 and 16,000 people have died from flu and its complications so far this season, according to new estimates released Thursday.

Last winter was dominated by a nasty kind of flu, and the vaccine’s weakness against it was one reason it was the deadliest flu season in at least four decades. An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications.

This winter, in most parts of the country, most illnesses are being caused by a somewhat milder virus that vaccines tend to perform better against.

Overall, flu is widespread in 47 states, according to the most recent CDC data. Health officials don’t know if flu season has peaked yet, Fry said.

They also are seeing evidence that a more severe flu virus is spreading to more states.

It’s unusual to see a later surge of nastier illnesses in a season initially dominated by a milder flu bug, and it’s not clear why that’s happening, said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious diseases expert.

The early estimates on the vaccine’s potency offer only a fuzzy picture. For example, there weren’t enough sick patients of different ages to produce a reliable estimate of how it did in the elderly, who are at greater risk from flu and its complications.

Some other types of vaccines — like the one against measles, mumps and rubella — are far more effective in preventing people from getting sick than the flu vaccine. But experts say flu is a quick-changing and elusive target.

A flu vaccine that works around half the time “is the best that science can produce at the current time,” Schaffner said.

Previous story
Thin Mints are going digital: Chicago Girl Scouts offer online cookie sales

Just Posted

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Blackfalds intrigued by Sylvan Lake waste-to-energy project

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. says its technology can convert garbage into a carbon “fluff”

Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer… Continue reading

UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Pro-pipeline convoy Ottawa bound

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Most Read