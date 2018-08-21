For a veggie-packed frittata, swap the potatoes for broccoli

A frittata is a hearty brunch option but is often loaded with potatoes, cheese, and sausage or bacon. For a more nutritious version, we nixed the meat and swapped out potatoes for broccoli.

To make a substantial, veggie-packed frittata, we used a dozen eggs and a full 4 cups of broccoli, chopping the florets small so they would be surrounded by the eggs, ensuring a cohesive whole.

Adding healthful turmeric and black pepper gave the filling a bold, slightly spicy flavour. But we weren’t ready to omit cheese entirely. We opted for Parmesan, since a little bit goes a long way in terms of cheesy flavour; just 1/4 cup was all we needed.

To ensure our frittata cooked fully and evenly, we started it on the stovetop, stirring until a spatula left a trail in the curds, and then transferred it to the oven to gently finish. Adding milk and salt to the eggs ensured they stayed tender and fluffy, as the liquid makes it harder for the proteins to coagulate and turn rubbery, while the salt weakens their interactions and produces a softer curd. This frittata can be served warm or at room temperature. When paired with a salad, it can serve as a meal.

FRITTATA WITH BROCCOLI AND TUMERIC

Servings: 6

Start to finish: 45 minutes

12 large organic eggs

1/3 cup organic 1 per cent low-fat milk or water

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon

Salt and pepper

12 ounces broccoli florets, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (4 cups)

1 shallot, minced

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

3 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 1/2 teaspoon juice

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Whisk eggs, milk, Parmesan, 1 tablespoon oil, tarragon, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in bowl until well combined.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add broccoli, shallot, turmeric, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until broccoli is crisp-tender and spotty brown, 7 to 9 minutes. Stir in water and lemon zest and juice and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until broccoli is just tender and no water remains in skillet, about 1 minute longer.

Add egg mixture and cook, using rubber spatula to stir and scrape bottom of skillet until large curds form and spatula leaves trail through eggs but eggs are still very wet, about 30 seconds. Smooth curds into even layer and cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until frittata is slightly puffy and surface bounces back when lightly pressed, 5 to 8 minutes. Using rubber spatula, loosen frittata from skillet and transfer to cutting board. Let sit for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition information per serving: 221 calories; 134 calories from fat; 15 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 434 mg cholesterol; 306 mg sodium; 7 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 15 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit https://www.americastestkitchen.com . Find more recipes like Frittata with Broccoli and Turmeric in Nutritious Delicious .

America’s Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press

