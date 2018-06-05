“From heat to sweet:” New treats to tease taste buds at Calgary Stampede midway

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampede is known for the unusual food concoctions it offers every year at its midway. Here are some of the featured items for this year’s event, which runs from July 6 to 15.

Cricket Grilled Cheese: A four-cheese blend on thick Texas-style toast topped with a serving of crunchy crickets.

Pop Rocks Mini Doughnuts: Mini doughnuts covered in a vanilla glaze and powdered sugar and topped with an assortment of Pop Rocks.

Prairie Oyster Balls: Bull testicles drizzled with house-prepared blueberry compote and topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkled with crushed nuts.

Deep Fried Bacon Wrapped Reese’s Cups: A peanut-butter cup wrapped in bacon, dipped in batter and deep fried. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Deep-fried Banana Peppers: Mixed pickled hot pepper rings, battered in tempura and deep fried.

The Big Pickle Tornado: Large dill pickle sliced length-wise, filled with a hot dog and topped with a cheese and bacon drizzle. The Big Pickle Dog is then wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried.

Bacon Onion Bombs: Two savoury meatballs wrapped inside a sliced onion and wrapped again in bacon before the whole bomb is deep fried.

Smoking Charcoal Ice Cream: Coconut-flavoured soft-serve ice cream, made from coconut husks and infused with black, activated charcoal. Served in a cup or a cone.

Deep Fried Pineapple Rings: Three golden deep-fried pineapple rings served with warm caramel sauce.

The Hangover Mac and Cheese: Creamy and gourmet macaroni and cheese, blended with frothy beer and topped with smashed potato chips and pretzels.

Cheesy Chicken Hearts: Slightly spicy, a little bit crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside.

Wine and Cheese: Wine-infused cake, deep fried into golden fun-sized bites. Paired with fried squeaky cheese curds and wine jelly for dipping.

