Gadgets: Shopping for earbuds? Check these out

People check out the new ear buds after an event to announce new Apple products, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Shopping for earbuds? Check these out

Earbuds. You want them but the choices are endless. If you go to Amazon and search earbuds, there are more than 20,000 results. So if you have the time to read about each one, go for it. Otherwise here are a few options.

V-Moda just launched the BassFit, their first fitness-focused Bluetooth in-ear headphone, which they properly refer to as “The Ultimate Sport Headphone Companion” in a recent press release.

Just about everyone shops for earbuds with sound being the main feature. In the BassFit, your ears will hear sound tuned with perfection in the bass and pristine clarity.

V-Moda went all out to ensure great sound along with features to keep the earbuds in place during any workout or just listening along at 32,000 feet in the air.

The BassFit also features V-Moda’s patent-pending TriFit design to give users comfort and the perfect fit. They can be worn as traditional earbuds, with the choice of eight different sized sets of ear tips to get the right fit. In addition, you can add ear fins (3 sets), ear hooks or a combination of both.

Battery life will last over 11 hours of playing until a charge is needed. A 15-minute fast charge will give you about 2.5-hours of playback.

With two-layer nanocoating technology, V-Moda calls it competition-crushing sweat and weather resistance from in-house testing.

An inline three-button controls music, volume, hands-free calls and accessing voice assistants.

Each earbud has a magnetic closure for securing the earbuds together around your neck when they aren’t playing your tunes. Or just store them in the included soft pouch.

www.V-Moda.com $130, available in black or white

———

Creative’s Aurvana Trio wired earbuds with Hybrid Triple-Driver System deliver detailed highs, natural vocals, and accurate bass, which pump pristine, accurate sound in your ears.

With all this technology, what’s import is how it sounds and it was impressive at any volume level on every song from my eclectic playlist.

You get four sets of different sized silicone ear tips and when you get the right fit you will take advantage of the earbuds AuraSeal Design. This gives you up to 98-percent of noise isolation out of the stylish looking and well- built earbuds with a gunmetal finish.

A great feature is the thin detachable braided MMCX connector 3.9-foot cable, making it easy to replace in the event of damage or you want to use a specialized aftermarket cable.

If you have never used a detachable cable on earbuds, you’ll love this one. It connects easily, stays intact and swivels as needed. The braided design also keeps you pretty much tangle free. On the cable is a 1-button control for music, power, volume and, calls.

A hard travel case and airplane travel adapter are included.

https://us.creative.com $99.99

———

I’ll give a shout out to Funcl, a new company comprised of experienced sound professionals who have introduced two models of true wireless sound solutions on Indiegogo.

They gave me a sneak peek at both, and I was very impressed with the sound, features and affordable prices.

Funcl AI ($54.99) is powered by Bluetooth 5.0 touch control and has Hi-Fi sound quality. The 6.5-hour battery life and a quick glance it has the looks similar to AirPods. Charging and storage are done in the included hard battery case, which will give up to three extra charges.

The smaller profile Funcl W1 has the look of a traditional earbud, without the wire. It’s starting out priced at $19.99 and features Bluetooth 5.0 and touch control. They have a 4.5-hour battery life and up to 18 hours with the charging/storage case.

Both are available in choices of black or white and are IPX5 waterproof-rated. To find out more and to get in at the start of Funcl, go to indiegogo.com and search for Funcl.

———

Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman.

———

(c)2018 Gregg Ellman

Visit Gregg Ellman at www.Twitter.com/greggellman

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

TO SUBSCRIBE TO PLUGGED IN

This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.

PHOTOS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):