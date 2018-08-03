Gender gap in unpaid labour means women work ‘double shift,’ experts say

Experts say a recent Statistics Canada report on gender disparities in unpaid labour paints a dim yet familiar picture about the burdens women face at home and in the workforce.

The report, published Monday, found that men and women aged 25 to 54 work roughly the same number of hours per day, but a gender gap emerged in the division of unpaid labour, such as housework and caregiving.

In 2015, women spent an average of 3.9 hours per day on unpaid work, 1.5 more hours than men, according to the report. It found that this time came at the expense of women’s paid-work hours, spending an average of 1.3 fewer hours than men on the job per day.

For Sarah Kaplan, director of University of Toronto’s Institute for Gender and the Economy, the findings came as no surprise. Despite women making gains in the workforce in recent decades, she said Canadian attitudes about gender roles have largely remained the same.

“We live in a gendered society,” Kaplan said in an interview Tuesday. “The recent results from (Statistics Canada) don’t indicate that we’re making much progress in changing those dynamics.”

Over the past 30 years, the average time women spend on housework has decreased by 42 minutes per day, the report said, and men have upped their daily contributions to the home by an average of 24 minutes.

Still, Kaplan said, women are expected to bear the brunt of domestic duties, in addition to acting as the primary caregiver to children, and increasingly, aging relatives.

For women who work outside the home, these demands amount to working a “double shift,” she said, where women are required to be as productive as their male counterparts on the job, only to come home and contribute more than their fair share.

Kaplan said the burden proves to be so great for some women that it forces them to leave the workforce or take lower-paying jobs, which she said is the primary driver of the gender wage gap.

Statistics Canada’s findings suggest that the toll on women is not only economic, but psychological, with women reporting higher levels of stress about not having enough time to accomplish all their tasks by the end of the day.

More than 60 per cent of women reported doing unpaid work at the same time as another activity, the study said, compared to 40 per cent of men.

Queen’s University law professor Kathleen Lahey said this kind of multi-tasking is a “lifelong condition for women.”

As a new mother, Lahey said she remembers tucking her infant daughter into a desk drawer lined with fleece and blankets so she could get some work done at the office while the baby napped beside her.

“In paid work, it’s kind of like letting women compete equally in a swimming competition, except they have to have some extra weights tied around their ankles,” she said.

“You just can’t get the same traction as someone who does not have that dimension of their life continually on their minds.”

Without adequate government-supplied care, Lahey said women are diverted away from work by children early in their careers, and as they near retirement, are increasingly tasked with looking after aging relatives.

“The tragedy for Canadian women is that it affects really every aspect of a woman’s economic existence,” she said.

Lahey said these long-standing inequities need to be addressed.

“I think that this is a matter of considerable urgency,” she said. “We also need to ensure that future generations are not facing recurring problems like this.

“Canada has to make this change.”

Previous story
Dennis Quaid’s vantage point in Palisades
Next story
Pope rules out death penalty in change to church teaching

Just Posted

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

Parkland Mall getting a Winners store

Second Red Deer Winners store to be located in part of former Safeway store

Handgun laws strict enough: reader poll

Sixty-five per cent of poll respondents saw no need for stricter handgun laws

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Homeless forced to leave Cincinnati camp but vow to return

CINCINNATI — Homeless people living along a busy downtown Cincinnati street left… Continue reading

Saskatchewan woman performs CPR on newborn, then gives birth to two more

REGINA — A Saskatchewan woman who had to perform CPR on one… Continue reading

One block of downtown Red Deer street to close for a week for water main replacement

A block of 48th Avenue will be closed for a week as… Continue reading

Red Deer parkade getting solar panels

The living roof at Sorensen Station parkade will soon start generating electricity.… Continue reading

Blue-green algae bloom identified in Three Mile Bend Park pond in Red Deer

A blue-green algae advisory is in effect at Three Mile Bend off-leash… Continue reading

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

More wildfires blaze in B.C., but no communities seriously threatened

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia’s Wildfire Service has had its busiest few… Continue reading

An unpleasant-smelling summer for an iconic Nova Scotia tourist town

LUNENBURG, N.S. — A fetid smell is bedevilling one of Canada’s most… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month