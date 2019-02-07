FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, an 11-foot, 800-pound sculpture of a burnt spoon, meant to symbolize opioid use, created by Domenic Esposito, of Westwood, Mass., is briefly displayed in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston. The Massachusetts-based artist has moved his giant heroin spoon sculpture to a Rhode Island drugmaker’s office to protest the opioid overdose crisis. Esposito and a partner placed the sculpture at the front gates of Rhodes Pharmaceuticals in Coventry, R.I., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Bob Salsberg, File)

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a burnt spoon to a Rhode Island drugmaker’s office to protest the opioid crisis.

The Providence Journal reports that 48-year-old Domenic Esposito, of Westwood, Massachusetts, and a partner placed the nearly 11-foot-long, 800-pound (3-meter-long, 360-kilogram) spoon at the front gates of Rhodes Pharmaceuticals in Coventry on Thursday.

Esposito, whose brother has struggled with addiction, says his sculpture is about “exposing this web of influence that big pharma has had on us.”

A spokesman for the company could not be reached Thursday.

Esposito has previously taken the spoon to Purdue Pharma’s Stamford, Connecticut, headquarters and to the Massachusetts Statehouse as a gift to state Attorney General Maura Healey.

He says he may engrave the names of people who died of overdoses on future spoons.

Previous story
Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

Just Posted

Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Cold weather impacts students in central Alberta

Bus cancellations and school closures

New Town of Olds sculpture park will fulfill long-held dream for Bergen artist

The Highway 27 Sculpture Pathway will officially open this spring

Ways to welcome Winter Games visitors to Red Deer

One week until the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Rural crime initiative focuses on repeat victims

Project Lock Up announced by RCMP and Alberta government on Tuesday

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Stanford probes faculty ties to China gene-edited baby work

Stanford University has started a review of interactions that some faculty members… Continue reading

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Most Read