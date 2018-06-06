Gucci donates scrap fabric to migrant dressmaking shop

  • Jun. 6, 2018 3:18 p.m.
  • Life

ROME — Nigerian women who were trafficked to Italy to work as prostitutes have found work in a handbag and dressmaking shop that recently received some top-notch raw materials: 4,000 metres (4,374 yards) of leftover fabric from Gucci.

The initiative was announced Wednesday in Rome, complete with a fashion show by the Nigerian dressmakers and a group of Italian design students who helped teach them to sketch and sew the designs, which mix Gucci silks, satins and cotton with bright African prints.

Sister Rita Giaretta, who runs a home for rescued migrants in the southern city of Caserta, said the aim of the project was to give the women dignified work so they aren’t reliant on handouts.

“Giving them their dignity means putting them back on their feet and believing in themselves and not seeing themselves only as in a situation of need,” Giaretta said.

The New Hope tailoring co-operative, which has a storefront shop in Caserta, was born in 2004 as a project affiliated with Giaretta’s residence and until now made mostly bags and accessories.

Its workers branched out into clothing after attending in training workshops put on by design students from the local high school. The Gucci bolts of fabric were donated as part of the fashion house’s philanthropic environmental initiative, Equilibrium, which seeks to distribute leftover leather and fabrics to organizations that work with marginalized groups.

“When I saw the fabric I was amazed,” said Josephine Phillips, a 35-year-old Nigerian woman who works in the New Hope workshop and modeled a headscarf and reversible handbag Wednesday. “We weren’t expecting such beautiful things — satins, materials I didn’t know.”

Between 10,000 and 30,000 Nigerian women are believed to be currently working as prostitutes in Italy, forced into the sex trade to pay off debts to human smugglers who arranged for them to get here.

The Italian government has tripled its funding to help them get off the streets and into safe houses, but advocates say there aren’t enough beds to go around.

Previous story
Kitchen Confessions: Make mouth-watering nicoise salad in a snap

Just Posted

Updated: Three sisters among five dead in highway crash

Victims include three sisters from Samson Cree Nation and a man and woman from Ermineskin band

Hot, dry spring led to pollen onslaught

Tree pollen season is winding down but grass pollen next up

One month until Red Deer dream home is won

Red Deer Hospital Lottery tickets are still available

Police cruiser rammed by stolen truck in Riverside Meadows

Red Deer man faces numerous charges

WATCH: Sponsor announced for Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza

Will be called the Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza after donation from Red Deer man

Red Deer’s new thrift store gives back to the community

Grand opening slated for Saturday

Liberals look at building affordable housing for homeless veterans

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering whether to foot the bill… Continue reading

Scheer rejects one-on-one trade talks with U.S. as long as NAFTA can be saved

OTTAWA — Conservatives say it might help Canada’s bargaining position on the… Continue reading

‘He powers through:’ Music, swimming part of therapy for paralyzed hockey teen

The father of a junior hockey player who was paralyzed in a… Continue reading

Trudeau warns of difficult talks between G7 leaders on intractable issues

QUEBEC — It was supposed to be Justin Trudeau’s moment for Canada… Continue reading

Ex-Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

MONTREAL — A former Olympic skier who alleges she was sexually abused… Continue reading

Sochi’s empty stadium reflects Russian sports struggles

SOCHI, Russia — Sochi’s World Cup stadium is a spectacular, sweeping structure… Continue reading

Bill Clinton says ‘Today’ interview wasn’t his ‘finest hour’

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton is acknowledging that his combative response… Continue reading

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

NEW YORK — Bright. Vibrant. Colorful. And, most essentially, fun. The same… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month