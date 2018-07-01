Health official who urged abstinence says views have changed

  • Jul. 1, 2018 12:36 a.m.
  • Life

NEW YORK — The head of the nation’s top public health agency once opposed condoms and needle exchange programs as ways to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

This week, in one of his first media interviews since taking office, Dr. Robert Redfield Jr. said his views have changed.

“I think the data is just clear that these strategies work. When you see evidence that these strategies work, you need to embrace them,” said Redfield, director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Redfield, 66, rose to prominence as a top researcher into the emerging AIDS epidemic. He has earned praise for his extensive experience treating HIV patients as well as drug addicts.

But he also made headlines more than two decades ago when he was scrutinized for overstating the effectiveness of an experimental AIDS vaccine. And he was criticized for being out of step with the public health community on some issues.

In a 1987 booklet on AIDS aimed at young people, Redfield and his co-author offered no advice on condoms or other preventive measures, preaching that the best way to avoid AIDS was to avoid sex until marriage. They wrote, in all caps: “DON’T ENGAGE IN INTIMATE CONTACT AT ALL. IF YOU HAVE HAD THAT KIND OF CONTACT IN THE PAST, STOP NOW.”

The booklet came out at a time when prominent public health leaders, including U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, endorsed condoms as one way of preventing the spread of the AIDS virus.

In a foreword to a 1990 book entitled “Christians in the Age of AIDS,” Redfield wrote: “It is time to reject the temptation of denial of the AIDS/HIV crisis; to reject false prophets who preach the quick-fix strategies of condoms and free needles; to reject those who preach prejudice; and to reject those who try to replace God as judge.”

Research showing needle-exchange programs work emerged in the 1990s. “Science evolves,” Redfield said.

Until this year, Redfield sat on the board of Children’s AIDS Fund International, an organization that has long prioritized abstinence before marriage in preventing the spread of HIV.

Redfield told The Associated Press this week that it has become clear to him that condoms and needle exchanges work as part of comprehensive programs to stop the spread of certain infectious diseases.

“One thing I can commit to is CDC is not an opinion organization. It’s a science-based, data-driven organization,” he said.

The CDC investigates disease outbreaks, researches the cause and frequency of health problems, and promotes prevention. It has nearly 12,000 employees and 10,000 contractors worldwide.

Redfield was appointed in March. Like his predecessor, Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, Redfield had been avoiding contact with the media. He said he wanted 90 days to learn about the agency but is now prepared to become more of a national spokesman on health issues, as some earlier CDC officials have been.

Redfield told the AP his priorities for the agency include work to identify and stop infectious disease epidemics around the world, with a keen eye on newly emerging forms of flu and on germs that develop resistance to existing medications.

Another priority will be ending AIDS. He told CDC employees in late March that it’s possible to end the U.S. AIDS epidemic in less than seven years.

Asked about it this week, he backed off a specific timetable, saying his earlier statement was “an aspirational goal” and “no one can predict how long it will take.”

But he said he is encouraged that the number of HIV cases diagnosed in the U.S. was down in recent years, to just under 40,000 in 2016. If more people can be diagnosed and put on virus-suppressing medications, that will cut down the number of people who can spread the disease. Condoms, clean needles and a pill that can protect a patient from developing an infection are also important, he said.

“We do have the tools to end this epidemic. Let’s use them,” he said.

Previous story
Health official who urged abstinence says views have changed

Just Posted

WATCH: A slice of Norway in Red Deer

You didn’t need to hop on a plane to feel like you… Continue reading

WATCH: Syrian-Canadians take to Red Deer streets to speak out against al-Assad, Putin

For about 50 Red Deer residents who once called Syria home, the… Continue reading

WATCH: Notre Dame High School graduates take next step

Red Deer high school graduates 471 students

Flyover arranged in memory of Red Deer’s ‘true Canadian war hero’

Don Laubman, Second World War veteran, settled in Red Deer in 1979 missed by friends, family

Prime Stock Theatre presents ‘Bard-i Gras!’ at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Henry V’ staged outdoors in July

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Rallies across Canada protest separation of children from families in the U.S.

TORONTO — From Vancouver to Halifax, crowds of people rallied in cities… Continue reading

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

VANCOUVER — A First Nations woman working to revive a threatened language… Continue reading

Trump praises neighbourly bonds in Canada Day message to Governor General

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump is thanking Canada for its “partnership… Continue reading

Ronaldo, Portugal unable to continue great run at World Cup

SOCHI, Russia — Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t carry the team by himself this… Continue reading

Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal

NEW YORK — For evangelical Christian leaders like Jerry Falwell Jr., this… Continue reading

Month after diss track, Drake emerges unfazed with new album

NEW YORK — A month ago, Drake’s world was crumbling. Now, he’s… Continue reading

‘We care’: Protesters of family separations flood US cities

WASHINGTON — They wore white. They shook their fists in the air.… Continue reading

Health official who urged abstinence says views have changed

NEW YORK — The head of the nation’s top public health agency… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month