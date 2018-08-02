Health officials: Condoms are not meant to be reused

  • Aug. 2, 2018 5:28 p.m.
  • Life

ATLANTA — Health officials are reminding people that condoms are not reusable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted on its sexually transmitted disease site that condoms are for single use. Officials say they needed to tweet the message because people are washing or reusing condoms instead of throwing them away.

The agency also says condoms have expiration dates.

The CDC says correctly using condoms can reduce, but not eliminate, the risk of sexually transmitted diseases. They also can protect against other diseases that may be transmitted through sex, such as the Zika virus.

Previous story
Anthony Bourdain shines light on fate of loyalty program rewards after death

Just Posted

Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

The fire was on 45 Street near Taylor Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday

Red Deer is about to get rock’n

Event celebrates culture of 1950s, 1960s and 1970s

Two months in for Sylvan Lake’s new health service

Advanced Ambulatory Service fills need

Growing concern in Central Alberta over shortage of EpiPens and other medications

Severely allergic residents can use expired EpiPens in an emergency

Former prison employee sentenced to four months for helping Bowden inmate escape

Peter Edgar gave money and cash to inmate behind bars who later escaped in 2015

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

NEW YORK — The themes and trappings are familiar for an Ernest… Continue reading

Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation

CAIRO — Javier Aguirre became the new coach of Egypt on Thursday… Continue reading

Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant abuse claims

Urban Meyer’s Ohio State program has been one of the best in… Continue reading

Hot African air brings scorching heat, dust to Europe

MADRID — Hot air from Africa is bringing a new heatwave to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month