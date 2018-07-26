Hudson’s Bay to spotlight homegrown designers with pop-up showcase

TORONTO — In little more than a year and a half, budding menswear label WIL Studio has caught the eye of fashionistas, singer Daniel Caesar and now Hudson’s Bay.

The massive retailer says it will showcase the emerging brand along with 11 other new and more established homegrown talents at a pop-up showcase this September.

Hudson’s Bay president Alison Coville says it’s all meant to give a national platform to Canadian designers that otherwise struggle to break through.

The pop-up is curated by the Toronto-based design management firm The Collections and will feature both new and more established labels, including Sid Neigum and Mikhael Kale.

Rahul Madan of WIL Studio says it’s a dream come true for his young brand, which he formed in early 2017 with university pal Eric Richards. The duo have found early success in securing the support of Caesar, who wore their clothes on tour and in a TV appearance on ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!” earlier this year.

The pop-up launches Sept. 4 at five locations across the country, including two stores in downtown Toronto, and one each in Montreal, Vancouver and Chinook, Alta.

Madan says it’s especially surreal for the 26-year-olds to be selling their clothes at Hudson’s Bay because they each used to work for the company.

The showcase is just the latest in a series of pop-ups at the department store, including one that featured eco-conscious fashion.

Previous story
Divorce, American style, is a little more urgent for some
Next story
When NYPD horses lose shoes, the blacksmith comes to them

Just Posted

Survey found quality of life in Red Deer is still good — but not as rosy as it used to be for some

2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday

Lacombe councillor Thalia Hibbs adds her name to UCP nomination

Hibbs will challenge MLA Ron Orr and Rita Reich for the Lacombe-Ponoka UCP nomination

Wheels in motion: Alberta expands rural bus service pilot project

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Alberta is expanding a pilot project to ensure… Continue reading

Red Deer seeks federal funding for infrastructure

Expressions of interest to be filed for Investing in Canada grants

Former Manitoba Liberal staffer loses human rights complaint over firing

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Human Rights Commission has dismissed a complaint from… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain Airshow hits the skies Wednesday evening

Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF- 18 already in town for the big show

When NYPD horses lose shoes, the blacksmith comes to them

NEW YORK — It’s like AAA for horses. When one of the… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in Toronto court today on sex charges

TORONTO — A lawyer for the frontman of the band Hedley is… Continue reading

House where Rosa Parks sought refuge set for auction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing… Continue reading

Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

EL PASO, Texas — The Trump administration faced a court-imposed deadline Thursday… Continue reading

No dispute over children in Donald Trump Jr., wife divorce

NEW YORK — A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr.… Continue reading

Former Trump aide Omarosa has “explosive” book coming

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump aide and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa… Continue reading

‘Urban island’ heat tests Phoenix, other large cities

PHOENIX — When temperatures soar as they have this week in downtown… Continue reading

Woman charged in deaths of mom, grandmom to be extradited

VENTNOR, N.J. — A woman accused of beating her mother and grandmother… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month