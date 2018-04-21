Ignore the weather, drink rosé and pretend it feels like spring anyway

Is it spring yet? The cherry blossoms have come, shivered and gone. Magnolias have exploded in glorious pink, then fizzled to the ground in a cold wind. Daffodils valiantly channel sunshine, as they duck and weave in winter’s defiant, malevolent glare.

Meanwhile, I’ve spent those several crucial minutes before dinner each night with a full-bodied red in one hand and a racy white or rosé in the other, trying to decide between the seasons.

Or maybe, to will the mercury to rise with my choice of wine.

When Mother Nature throws shade like she has these past few weeks, there’s nothing we can do but shake our heads and decide to live our lives as if the seasons are progressing as they should.

And that means we drink rosé, crisp whites and light, refreshing reds.

Not that we can’t drink those wines year-round, of course. But as farmers markets begin to offer spring’s produce and our menus become simpler, fresher and lighter, so should our wines.

Here are some to seek out:

l Rosé. This is a no-brainer. The new crop from 2017 has been flooding retail shelves since February, as rosé’s surge in popularity the past few years has producers rushing their wines to market. Rosé’s freshness (acidity), fruitiness and lightness make it an ideal warm-weather wine, either for sipping or with food. And here’s an insider tip: There may be no better partner with garlicky or spicy hot dishes.

While 2015 and 2016 were fantastic vintages throughout much of Europe, I found many rosés from those vintages uneven in quality, with a tendency to be overripe and a bit flabby. The 2017s I’ve tasted so far have been excellent.

l Unoaked white wines. Think sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley in France and Marlborough in New Zealand. Or chenin blanc from South Africa. Spanish albarino from Rias Baixas or verdejo from Rueda also fit the bill. And don’t forget Rieslings, especially from Germany’s Mosel, with their low alcohol and slight sweetness to match their acidity.

Italy could fill this entire category. Not just the obvious pinot grigio, but the fascinating, diverse wines from grechetto, fiano, Verdicchio, garganega (Soave) and arneis grapes offer an array of flavors and food pairing possibilities.

Does white wine mean chardonnay to you? Consider an unoaked version from Macon or Chablis in France, or a lighter New World chard made with little or no wood.

l Red wines. Cotes-du-Rhone, typically a blend based on Grenache, is an ideal all-weather red, and it is a great partner for grilled meats.

Spanish reds from garnacha (the same grape) and Portuguese blends based on touriga also do especially well this time of year.

If you just have to savor a big, tannic cabernet, save it for that thick steak from the grill, and give it a slight chill to moderate the alcohol.

But please consider the exceptional petit chateau Bordeaux reds from 2015 and 2016 for their complexity and value.

Here’s a fun sleeper wine to surprise you and your friends: Lambrusco. These sparkling reds from northern Italy are ideal with charcuterie such as salami and sausage. So for any meal involving cold cuts, consider chilling a Lambrusco. These are also great pizza wines (think pepperoni and sausage, after all).

l Sparkling wines. Champagne is always welcome, but it needn’t be pricey. A Spanish cava, Italian prosecco or inexpensive domestic fizz will help you celebrate a minor victory at the office, the end of a long commute home — or a spectacular summer sunset.