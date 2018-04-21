Ignore the weather, drink rosé and pretend it feels like spring anyway

  • Apr. 21, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Is it spring yet? The cherry blossoms have come, shivered and gone. Magnolias have exploded in glorious pink, then fizzled to the ground in a cold wind. Daffodils valiantly channel sunshine, as they duck and weave in winter’s defiant, malevolent glare.

Meanwhile, I’ve spent those several crucial minutes before dinner each night with a full-bodied red in one hand and a racy white or rosé in the other, trying to decide between the seasons.

Or maybe, to will the mercury to rise with my choice of wine.

When Mother Nature throws shade like she has these past few weeks, there’s nothing we can do but shake our heads and decide to live our lives as if the seasons are progressing as they should.

And that means we drink rosé, crisp whites and light, refreshing reds.

Not that we can’t drink those wines year-round, of course. But as farmers markets begin to offer spring’s produce and our menus become simpler, fresher and lighter, so should our wines.

Here are some to seek out:

l Rosé. This is a no-brainer. The new crop from 2017 has been flooding retail shelves since February, as rosé’s surge in popularity the past few years has producers rushing their wines to market. Rosé’s freshness (acidity), fruitiness and lightness make it an ideal warm-weather wine, either for sipping or with food. And here’s an insider tip: There may be no better partner with garlicky or spicy hot dishes.

While 2015 and 2016 were fantastic vintages throughout much of Europe, I found many rosés from those vintages uneven in quality, with a tendency to be overripe and a bit flabby. The 2017s I’ve tasted so far have been excellent.

l Unoaked white wines. Think sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley in France and Marlborough in New Zealand. Or chenin blanc from South Africa. Spanish albarino from Rias Baixas or verdejo from Rueda also fit the bill. And don’t forget Rieslings, especially from Germany’s Mosel, with their low alcohol and slight sweetness to match their acidity.

Italy could fill this entire category. Not just the obvious pinot grigio, but the fascinating, diverse wines from grechetto, fiano, Verdicchio, garganega (Soave) and arneis grapes offer an array of flavors and food pairing possibilities.

Does white wine mean chardonnay to you? Consider an unoaked version from Macon or Chablis in France, or a lighter New World chard made with little or no wood.

l Red wines. Cotes-du-Rhone, typically a blend based on Grenache, is an ideal all-weather red, and it is a great partner for grilled meats.

Spanish reds from garnacha (the same grape) and Portuguese blends based on touriga also do especially well this time of year.

If you just have to savor a big, tannic cabernet, save it for that thick steak from the grill, and give it a slight chill to moderate the alcohol.

But please consider the exceptional petit chateau Bordeaux reds from 2015 and 2016 for their complexity and value.

Here’s a fun sleeper wine to surprise you and your friends: Lambrusco. These sparkling reds from northern Italy are ideal with charcuterie such as salami and sausage. So for any meal involving cold cuts, consider chilling a Lambrusco. These are also great pizza wines (think pepperoni and sausage, after all).

l Sparkling wines. Champagne is always welcome, but it needn’t be pricey. A Spanish cava, Italian prosecco or inexpensive domestic fizz will help you celebrate a minor victory at the office, the end of a long commute home — or a spectacular summer sunset.

Previous story
Doctors warn of cannabis risks for pregnant or breastfeeding users

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services play for Humboldt

Red Deer police officers and firefighters laced up their skates to raise… Continue reading

WATCH: On 4—20 Day in Red Deer, marijuana users say legal weed a long time coming

Not wanting to wait for the federal government to legalize recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA appealing fine for not protecting a list of 20,000 electors

List included names and addresses of voters in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

Proposed Alberta legislation would protect consumers

Alberta Utilities Commission would be given power to penalize natural gas and electricity providers

Red Deer beginning two major construction projects

Ross Street’s 1935-era water main to be replaced and 67th Street roundabout landscaped

UPDATED: Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

Over 150 artisans at Red Deer craft sale

Hellebuyck makes 30 saves, Jets beat Wild in Game 5 to advance to Round 2

WINNIPEG — Bryan Little’s teammates were happy they could deliver something special… Continue reading

Red Deer College wins Community Inclusion Award

Red Deer College is an inclusive institution, and it has an award… Continue reading

Firefighters rescue cat from ice floe in river

WINNIPEG — Firefighters are known for helping cats stuck in trees, but… Continue reading

Doctors warn of cannabis risks for pregnant or breastfeeding users

OTTAWA — The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is warning pregnant and… Continue reading

Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies

NEW YORK — Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out… Continue reading

Red Deer filmmakers are among 2018 Rosie Awards nominees

Cache Productions, Ignition Films in the running for AMPIA Awards

North Atlantic right whales will be extinct in 25 years, scientists say – unless we act now to save them

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. -The crew of the research vessel Shearwater has been out… Continue reading

Ignore the weather, drink rosé and pretend it feels like spring anyway

Is it spring yet? The cherry blossoms have come, shivered and gone.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month