Fanfare greets giant panda family as they make their Calgary Zoo debut

CALGARY — Dozens lined up at the Calgary zoo today to see a family of pandas make their public debut.

The furry foursome were shipped from Toronto to Calgary earlier this spring and spent about a month in quarantine.

Two adults were loaned to Canadian zoos as part of a 10-year deal signed in 2012 and two cubs were born in Toronto.

On opening day of the Calgary panda exhibit, the youngsters were seen wrestling and rolling about their habitat.

Their father spent most of the time lazily lounging on a log and munching on a stalk of bamboo, while their mother was out of view.

Several dignitaries were on hand for the opening of the Panda Passage exhibit, including Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi.

