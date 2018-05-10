Italian researchers develop lighter, cheaper robotic hand

  • May. 10, 2018 1:55 p.m.
  • Life

ROME — Italian researchers on Thursday unveiled a new robotic hand they say allows users to grip objects more naturally and featuring a design that will lower the price significantly.

The Hennes robotic hand has a simpler mechanical design compared with other such myoelectric prosthetics, characterized by sensors that react to electrical signals from the brain to the muscles, said researcher Lorenzo De Michieli. He helped develop the hand in a lab backed by the Italian Institute of Technology and the INAIL state workers’ compensation prosthetic centre.

The Hennes has only one motor that controls all five fingers, making it lighter, cheaper and more able to adapt to the shape of objects.

“This can be considered low-cost because we reduce to the minimum the mechanical complexity to achieve, at the same time, a very effective grasp, and a very effective behaviour of the prosthesis,” De Michieli said. “We maximized the effectiveness of the prosthetics and we minimized the mechanical complexity.”

They plan to bring it to market in Europe next year with a target price of around 10,000 euros ($11,900), about 30 per cent below current market prices.

Arun Jayaraman, a robotic prosthetic researcher at the Shirley Ryan Ability lab in Chicago, said the lighter design could help overcome some resistance in users to the myoelectric hands, which to date have been too heavy for some. Italian researchers say the Hennes weighs about the same as a human hand.

In the United States, many amputees prefer the much simpler hook prosthetic, which attaches by a shoulder harness, because it allows them to continue to operate heavy equipment, Jayaraman said.

Italian retiree Marco Zambelli has been testing the Hennes hand for the last three years. He lost his hand in a work accident while still a teenager, and has used a variety of prosthetics over the years. A video presentation shows him doing a variety of tasks, including removing bills from an automated teller machine, grasping a pencil and driving a stick-shift car.

“Driving, for example, is not a problem,” Zambelli, 64, said, who has also learned to use a table knife. “Now I have gotten very good at it. I think anyone who’s not looking with an expert eye would find it difficult to spot that it’s an artificial hand.”

About a dozen labs worldwide are working on improvements to the myoelectric prosthetic, with some focusing on touch, others on improving how the nervous system communicates with the prosthetic.

“Each group is giving baby steps to help the field move forward,” Jayaraman said.

Cost remains a barrier for advanced prosthetic limbs, as well as the fact that the more complex motorized systems tend to be “heavy and fragile. They also get hard to control,” said Robert Gaunt, an assistant professor of rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Hennes design “could make a difference. I think it is a clever approach and one that could see significant benefits for people with missing hands,” he said.

Limitations remain the inability to control individual fingers for tasks like playing the piano or typing on a computer.

“But the vast majority of what many of us do with our hands every day is simply grasp objects,” Gaunt said.

Previous story
Sentaler outerwear channels ’70s vibe in fall/winter collection

Just Posted

Accused killer held in Stettler hospital for threatening suicide before murder

Savage escaped from hospital hours before allegedly killing a Stettler man

Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

Red Deer’s first-ever Respect Day will be marked May 25

Family activities, live music at City Hall Park

Supreme Court will hear case on citizenship of Russian spy kids

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will help settle the controversy… Continue reading

Good news for N.B.: Trans-Canada to reopen Friday as floodwaters recede

FREDERICTON — A major milestone has been hit in New Brunswick’s flood… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix,… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

Alberta premier confident pipeline talks will succeed by May 31 deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s confident talks aimed at… Continue reading

No visible uneasiness over Ford cutback in F-150 production

DETROIT — There’s no apparent signs that Wall Street is worried about… Continue reading

Green party says investigation clears May on harassment complaint

OTTAWA — The Green party says an independent investigation has cleared Elizabeth… Continue reading

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

OTTAWA — A new report by the parliamentary budget watchdog says Conservative… Continue reading

US denies some immigrants accused of crimes a day in court

BOSTON — Some immigrants living in the country illegally and accused of… Continue reading

Mayor: Swastika flag hanging in front of home ‘pure hatred’

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The mayor of a town… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month