Japan’s declutter queen Marie Kondo expands her empire

NEW YORK — People often ask Japanese tidying queen Marie Kondo what containers they need to achieve her brand of organizational success. They expect her to “reveal some hitherto secret storage weapon, ” she explains in her popular book.

Instead, she advised when “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” was first published in Japanese in 2011, “You can solve your storage problems with things you already have in the house.”

But Kondo’s thinking has evolved as she’s leveraged her massive, global fan base to expand her empire. She’s now got an upcoming Netflix show, a fledgling corps of consultants working around the world to help her fans declutter their homes, and, on Tuesday, she’s launched her first product line: six-piece sets of beautiful, sturdy paper boxes for $89 a pop.

In a recent appearance in Manhattan to announce the show and merchandise line, Kondo said she thinks lovely storage options will spark the life-changing joy she wrote about in her book, which has sold more than 10 million copies in 40-plus countries. She also hopes the boxes will motivate more people to actually complete all the steps in her laborious KonMari Method of sorting, tossing and putting things away in their right and righteous locations.

The new storage sets are the shape and size of shoe boxes. (Her book had recommended using real shoe boxes for organizing.) Smaller boxes in the set are akin to iPhone boxes (another reuse hack she recommends). All are intended to be of service on shelves or in drawers (the sets are called Hikidashi, which means “drawer” in Japanese) to hold such things as sunglasses, handbags, papers, socks, undergarments and T-shirts, the latter three lovingly folded in the flat, KonMari-sanctioned way so they stand upright.

“I’m probably the only person in the world who makes such an official occasion to introduce empty boxes,” the soft-spoken mother of two recently told a small gathering of journalists through a translator as she unveiled the containers. “These are meant to enhance your experience of the KonMari Method.”

The boxes will also enhance her bottom line. Since Kondo unleashed the bestselling “Life-Changing Magic,” including an English translation in 2014, she’s published three other books, earned a spot on Time magazine’s 2015 list of 100 most influential people and given birth to two girls, now 3 and nearly 2.

She has given birth to a new business as well: consultants certified by her and sent forth into homes in 23 countries, from Europe and the Americas to Australia and the Middle East. As for her new show, Netflix ordered an initial eight episodes of her series of home consultations but will say little else on the record.

For now, it’s all about the boxes, in pale pink, soft grey, taupe and purple watercolour designs. The sets are dubbed Wonder, Harmony, Clarity and Balance. Customers ordering the containers, for delivery in mid-September from her website, konmari.com , will receive a series of emails and other help online to guide them through the tidying process.

Perhaps more importantly, she hopes to connect devotees to one another online via her take on social networking.

“I often hear that it is very difficult to sustain your motivation to tidy when you’re doing it all by yourself, so I very much feel that having this community is very important,” Kondo said.

She has adorned just the interiors of the boxes. One set has a purple tree branch with white buds inside. Others are done in abstract swirls. The idea, Kondo said, is to “make the things that you store inside happy,” rather than merely hide belongings away. Their plain exterior design also makes the boxes easier to blend with just about any decor.

Two additional sets of boxes in smaller sizes and different colour schemes are planned for the holiday season later this year.

Kondo, who is based in Tokyo, told The Associated Press in an interview after the crowd cleared out that she’s not done writing books quite yet. Her next one will focus on workplace organizing.

She is travelling less now and no longer does regular home consultations, a business she began building as a 19-year-old college student studying sociology. Working one-on-one again in homes for Netflix was a highlight of Kondo’s year.

“It was a very exciting, very enjoyable experience for me,” she said. “I’ve been engaged so much in giving lectures, doing media appearances and so on.”

She has also been engaged in motherhood, not a small thing when your passion since age 5 has been tidying. The unflappable Kondo still lives a tidy life, of course, but young kids have been a challenge.

“I try to teach them how to fold clothes. Children are very close observers so I try to make it so they can watch me folding clothes,” Kondo said. “From time to time I do feel anxious. It’s not 100 per cent. It’s not perfect.”

Previous story
Err on the side of caution when the refrigerator loses power
Next story
19th-century ship washed up on English beach could have Nova Scotian link

Just Posted

Red Deer council adopts new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Girl injured when black bear swipes tent at Manitoba backcountry campsite

WHITESHELL, Man. — Officials in Manitoba say an eight-year-old girl was injured… Continue reading

B.C. man accused of killing his wife and daughters wants a new lawyer

KELOWNA, B.C. — The Kelowna, B.C., man accused of killing his wife… Continue reading

Get high on nature — not cannabis — while hiking, says B.C. rescue team

VANCOUVER — One of British Columbia’s busiest rescue teams is warning backcountry… Continue reading

WATCH: Rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec Building a thrilling, scary experience

Advocate reporter chronicles his trip down the 13-storey buildling

B.C.’s North Shore Search and Rescue concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

VANCOUVER — One of British Columbia’s busiest rescue teams is warning backcountry… Continue reading

Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.

TORONTO — The number of guns obtained legally in Canada but are… Continue reading

Brief evacuation order lifted as wildfire crews in B.C. hit hard at new blaze

VANCOUVER — A wildfire cut Highway 1 through British Columbia’s southern Interior… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

TORONTO — Residents of Toronto’s Danforth Avenue gathered for a prayer service… Continue reading

Salmonella contamination prompts recall of goldfish crackers

OTTAWA — A brand of Pepperidge Farm goldfish crackers are being recalled… Continue reading

B.C. fishing trip prompts search when empty canoe found off Flores Island

VICTORIA — An overdue canoeist off the west coast of B.C.’s Vancouver… Continue reading

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month