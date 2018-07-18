Linguine with red clam sauce

  • Jul. 18, 2018 3:01 p.m.
  • Life

Often overlooked, seafood makes an excellent “summer food” – most can be prepared quickly, and is a lighter alternative to heavy grilled meats.

Try our Linguine with Red Clam Sauce instead of the usual spaghetti and meatballs. The flavourful sauce is seasoned with garlic, red pepper flakes, fennel seed, white wine, and of course, clam juice.

LINGUINE WITH RED CLAM SAUCE

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 tsp (1 mL) red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp (1 mL) fennel seed, crushed

2 cans (5 oz / 142 g each) baby clams

1 can (14 oz / 398 mL) crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) dry white wine

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper

16 oz (500 g) linguine

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

To prepare red clam sauce, heat oil in a large nonreactive frypan over medium heat. Add garlic, red pepper flakes and fennel seed; saute just until garlic turns light golden, about 2 minutes. Do not overcook. Stir in clams and their liquid, tomatoes, wine and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook linguine according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup (125 mL) of cooking water. Combine reserved cooking water, red clam sauce and parsley in a large bowl. Add linguine and toss to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately. Serves 4 – 6.

—-

ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s column on healthy eating for busy families. For tips on energy safety, food or household matters, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or live chat with us online at atcoblueflamekitchen.com.

Previous story
Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors
Next story
Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

Just Posted

WATCH: Sun shines on Red Deer’s Westerner Days parade

Downtown Red Deer was filled with marching bands, parade floats, politicians, waving… Continue reading

$26,000 worth of tools stolen from business

Red Deer RCMP investigate break and enter

“Piece of paradise” purchased by ACA near Caroline to help preserve trout habitat

Alberta Conservation Association buys 153-acres along Raven River

Innisfail RCMP investigate possible stolen dogs

Eight dogs seized from hotel room

Watch: Your Westerner Days Parade photos

Red Deerians line downtown streets to enjoy annual Westerner Days kick-off

WATCH: Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

DENVER — Visitors appear to be steering clear of some U.S. national… Continue reading

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontari

Three cubs found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in… Continue reading

Canada could get caught in cross-fire of U.S. uranium investigation

Canada could get caught in the crossfire after the U.S. Department of… Continue reading

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Condos rushing to ban pot smoking before legalization, leaving some residents fuming

TORONTO — Gerald Major goes out on the back balcony of his… Continue reading

U.S. launches national security investigation against uranium imports

The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched another national security investigation that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month