Often overlooked, seafood makes an excellent “summer food” – most can be prepared quickly, and is a lighter alternative to heavy grilled meats.

Try our Linguine with Red Clam Sauce instead of the usual spaghetti and meatballs. The flavourful sauce is seasoned with garlic, red pepper flakes, fennel seed, white wine, and of course, clam juice.

LINGUINE WITH RED CLAM SAUCE

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 tsp (1 mL) red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp (1 mL) fennel seed, crushed

2 cans (5 oz / 142 g each) baby clams

1 can (14 oz / 398 mL) crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) dry white wine

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly ground pepper

16 oz (500 g) linguine

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

To prepare red clam sauce, heat oil in a large nonreactive frypan over medium heat. Add garlic, red pepper flakes and fennel seed; saute just until garlic turns light golden, about 2 minutes. Do not overcook. Stir in clams and their liquid, tomatoes, wine and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook linguine according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup (125 mL) of cooking water. Combine reserved cooking water, red clam sauce and parsley in a large bowl. Add linguine and toss to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately. Serves 4 – 6.

