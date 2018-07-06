Luxury tents, gourmet meals redefine camping on NYC island

  • Jul. 6, 2018 7:10 a.m.
  • Life

NEW YORK — Just imagine it, a luxurious room on an island, with chef-prepared meals and a view of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.

Hotel? Not exactly.

It’s actually a campground of high-end tents on New York City’s Governors Island, the latest outpost for glamping, or glamorous camping. Rates that can run more than $700 provide such creature comforts as full beds, high thread-count sheets, bathrooms, plush towels, electrical outlets, barbecue grills and an on-site restaurant offering prime cuts of meat.

There isn’t a leaky tent, musty sleeping bag or can of baked beans in sight.

“We’ve tried to create an experience where people can put all those concerns aside and connect to the place that they’re in, the people that they’re with and themselves,” said Peter Mack, CEO and founder of Collective Retreats, which has developed similar camps in Colorado, Montana and Texas.

Visitors staying in the 27 smaller journey tents share bathroom facilities; those staying in the 10 larger summit tents have their own private, en suite bathrooms, spa robes and even a campfire s’mores kit.

The location, Governors Island, is a 172-acre (70 hectare) plot of land that sits just off the southern tip Manhattan, with stunning views of the city’s Financial District, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Formerly used by the Army and Coast Guard, a portion of it is now home to a national monument overseen by the National Park Service, while the majority was transferred over to the city and state for the benefit and use of the public.

It’s accessible only by ferry and currently open to the public for six months of the year, which means visitors to Collective Governors Island have specific windows both to plan their stays as well as how they get to and from their tents during a visit. At night, once the ferries have stopped running, people staying there have to remain within the campgrounds, but in the mornings they have the run of the island to themselves until the boats start operating again.

The goal is to turn the island into a year-round destination, said Michael Samuelian, president and CEO of The Trust for Governors Island, the organization that oversees its redevelopment. To that end, the site hosts events including musical performances and art exhibits.

Collective Retreat’s pitch for a luxury camping ground on a portion of the island made perfect sense, he said. Putting up tents and communal bathrooms requires less infrastructure than building a full-scale hotel, which is on the ultimate goal list. But it allows the trust to start having overnight visitors and figure out the transportation and other needs to make it a full-time, year-round destination.

“It’s absolutely worth it because big-picture, this is the direction we need to go,” Samuelian said.

Previous story
Food businesses look to cash in on post-pot cravings with weed-free munchies
Next story
‘A gift that will light her up:’ Alberta woman revives mother’s favourite treat

Just Posted

Keeping cool on a hot day

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

Cousin says hiker who fell by waterfall near Vancouver lived and died selflessly

VANCOUVER — The cousin of a man who fell into a pool… Continue reading

Saskatoon child pornographer gets 15 years, designated long-term offender

SASKATOON — A Saskatoon man convicted of 20 offences including making child… Continue reading

Red Deer, Alberta opioid overdose fatalities slow: opioid commission

Fentanyl-related deaths are starting to slow down in the Alberta including Red… Continue reading

Use of hospital tub room for patient highlights bed shortage: mayor

Patient was moved to a converted tub room for short time during stay at Red Deer hospital

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

AMESBURY, England — British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in… Continue reading

Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

BERLIN — Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world famous… Continue reading

Former Thai navy SEAL is first casualty of rescue effort

BANGKOK — A former member of the Thai navy’s elite SEAL unit… Continue reading

US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride

BEIJING — The United States and China launched what Beijing called the… Continue reading

Names of Canadians who died in Afghanistan added to Lacombe memorial

Lacombe’s Master Cpl. Byron Greff who died in Afghanistan honoured

Victims of Humboldt Broncos crash may soon get interim payments

SASKATOON — The victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash… Continue reading

Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t… Continue reading

Cousin says hiker who died by waterfall near Vancouver died selflessly

VANCOUVER — The cousin of a man who fell into the pool… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month