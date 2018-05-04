Meghan Markle’s parents to visit queen, have wedding roles

  • May. 4, 2018 7:10 a.m.
  • Life

LONDON — Royal officials say Meghan Markle’s divorced parents will come to London before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry and will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals.

Harry’s press secretary Jason Knauf said Friday that Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland will arrive during the week before the Saturday wedding so they will have time to meet Harry’s family.

He says they will visit with the queen and her husband Prince Philip, with Harry’s dad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and with his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate.

Ragland will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle on May 19 and Thomas Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel for the ceremony.

Knauf says Markle is “delighted” her parents will be by her side.

Previous story
With Taj Mahal turning a bit green, Indian court gets mad

Just Posted

Residents of an island isolated by New Brunswick flood helped by “Uber Rob”

FREDERICTON — Flood-weary residents of New Brunswick’s Darlings Island are praising the… Continue reading

Rideau Hall takes second look at hundreds of events in sweeping review

OTTAWA — Rideau Hall is conducting a sweeping review of the hundreds… Continue reading

CMHA champions drug decriminalization

New report on opioid crisis

Prominent Calgary chef charged with sexual assaulting employee

CALGARY — A prominent Calgary chef and restaurant owner has been charged… Continue reading

Popular Red Deer park’s pavilion to spend summer undergoing facelift

City says services will not be affected

WATCH: Dear Rouge and two country-singing Aarons — Pritchett and Goodvin — are on the Westerner Days bill

Helix, Lee Aaron, Washboard Union will also perform

Ichiro Suzuki’s greatest hit was proving he belonged

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona was too tired to realize he… Continue reading

Pekka Rinne makes 32 saves as Nashville beats Winnipeg 2-1 to even series 2-2

WINNIPEG — Asked following Thursday’s morning skate if there was any chance… Continue reading

DNA match sought to Zodiac Killer after break in other case

SAN FRANCISCO — Northern California detectives still trying to identify the infamous… Continue reading

Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the… Continue reading

Delayed verdict in South Sudan’s deadly hotel rampage

JUBA, South Sudan — Months have passed since the trial of a… Continue reading

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year

COPENHAGEN — The Nobel Prize in literature will not be awarded this… Continue reading

Grand jury to consider drug charge against Rose McGowan

LEESBURG, Va. — Actress Rose McGowan says the cocaine found in her… Continue reading

WATCH: MicroSociety on display at Red Deer school

Students at Red Deer’s Aspen Heights Elementary School invited the community to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month