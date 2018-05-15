Modigliani painting fetches $157 million at auction

NEW YORK — A painting of a defiantly nude woman that was once censored as obscene in Paris has sold for more than $157 million at an auction in New York City.

The 1917 painting by Amedeo Modigliani (ah-meh-DEH’-oh Moh-dee-LYAH’-neeh) was the highlight of Sotheby’s Monday evening auction of impressionist and modern art.

Sotheby’s says the painting had the highest pre-auction estimate for an artwork at $150 million.

The Italian-born artist shocked Europe at the turn of the 19th century with his series of nudes reclining in every possible position, some displaying frontal nudity.

Monday’s auction also featured 11 Picasso works spanning seven decades, and paintings by Claude Monet, Joan Miro (mee-ROH’) and Edvard Munch.

The Associated Press

Modigliani painting fetches $157 million at auction

