This June 27, 2018, photo provided by Brent Cizek shows a common merganser and a large group of ducklings following her, on Lake Bemidji in Bemidji, Minn. (Brent Cizek/brentcizekphoto.com via AP)

Mother-of-all ducklings photo from Lake Bemidji has wild interest

LAKE BEMIDJI, Minn. — Ducklings by the dozens.

“Likes” in the millions?

A photograph of a common merganser with 56 ducklings in tow on Lake Bemidji has the internet agog. And the mother-of-all-duck photos has brought wild interest to the man who made it.

“It’s absolutely crazy,” said amateur photographer Brent Cizek, who awoke at 4 a.m. Wednesday intending to shoot more images of the ducks. Instead, he has been fielding phone calls and e-mails from around the world with media requests to talk about his arresting picture.

Out scouting for photos by boat June 27, Cizek happened to spot the duck horde and got a closer look with binoculars. He, too, was amazed at what he saw. Bobbing in waves, he managed several images. Cizek said his now-famous photo was the only decent take of mother and the little tufts of fluff, dutifully following.

Duck mania started to build after he uploaded his day’s collection to social media. The National Audubon Society swooped in with a story and his photos. Soon, others were in line hoping to talk to him.

While the ducks are lighting up media accounts across the world, several Minnesota wildlife experts who know birds are interested — but a bit less wowed.

Bob Dunlap, president of Minnesota Ornithologists’ Union, has seen some big broods, some as big as 20 members.

But how about this many?

“Nope,” he said, laughing. “It’s quite the spectacle.”

Dunlap said it’s common among waterfowl such as mergansers and others like wood ducks and common goldeneye to “egg-dump” — lay eggs in the nests of other birds, which then raise them. Even other species.

In the wildlife world, this new gathering of birds in the aftermath is called a creche. “It’s more like a day-care thing,” said Dunlap, adding that the fledglings will come to the care of one lead bird. That seems to be the case on Lake Bemidji, he added.

Dunlap said the scenario also could be evolutionary strategy, with birds spreading their offspring about to ensure the species — “the greatest chance at survival of their own genes.”

“My guess is it is a little bit of both going on,” Dunlap said.

Another possibility is that brood has added new ducklings that lost parents or leaned in to the protection of mother merganser. Since June, Cizek has posted more duck photos. In one image, there were as many as 76 ducklings. Dunlap said the family normally sticks together until the birds migrate in the fall.

Naturalist Mark “Sparky” Stensaas is founder of the nonprofit Friends of Sax-Zim Bog. The bog in northern Minnesota is a birding mecca. Stensaas has seen — and photographed — a lot of waterfowl in his time.

Stensaas said mergansers nest in the cavities of hollow trees, and are known to care for these new additions. Still, the Bemidji mergansers are new territory for Stensaas. “I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cizek is having trouble finding the time to document more of their lives on social media and his photography website https://bit.ly/2LsFpVN.

“I was pretty flabbergasted what was going on with the ducklings,” said Cizek, reflecting on the fateful photo shoot in June. “I knew it was pretty special.”

Cizek, , said the current attention has been a bit overwhelming. Yet, he is OK with it if it brings some deeper appreciation for the wild.

“The more that people can learn about birds and wildlife conservation, the better.”

Previous story
Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study
Next story
Seniors: Emerging treatments for relief of knee pain

Just Posted

Keep your eye open for creeping bellflower

Noxious weed spreads in Red Deer

Concession services are coming to Servus Arena

Food and beverages will be available at Red Deer arena

Chinese students visit Wolf Creek Public Schools

Student ambassadors make visitors feel welcome

Red Deer Hospice Handbag Luncheon fundraiser set for Sept. 12

Tickets for bi-annual fundraiser go on sale Aug. 1

Red Deer mall placed under boil water advisory

Pipe fixed into Bower Place Shopping Centre, advisory a cautionary measure

WATCH: Survey found quality of life in Red Deer is still good — but not as rosy as it used to be for some

2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday

Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading

Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study

AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading

Coke is hoping to turn free water machine into a cash stream

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading

Cameco: uranium prices too low to restart McArthur River mine operation

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading

Oilsands companies upbeat about future as Q2 results reveal gains and setbacks

CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading

Teacher charged in 2017 death of student who drowned on trip to Algonquin Park

TORONTO — An Ontario teacher has been charged in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month