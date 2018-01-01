New Year’s resolutions for dog owners

  • Jan. 1, 2018 2:53 p.m.
  • Life

Just like their owners, dogs can develop bad habits they just can’t quit. If your New Year’s resolution includes making healthier or better choices, chances are your dog could benefit from these lifestyle changes as well.

The American Kennel Club offers the following tips on how owners can start the year off right by resolving to do more with their dogs in 2018.

— Try a new training class. If you have a puppy, a training class is a great way to teach him basic manners and socialization skills. This is a learning experience that both dog and owner can bond over as they learn to be responsible members of the community.

— Train for competitive events. Why not try out an Agility, Obedience and Rally competition with your dog? Not only is it fun, but it’s a rewarding experience for all pups. You’ll meet new people with a similar love for dogs and watch your pup grow into a well-behaved, even-tempered, physically fit companion.

— Do some community service together. Dogs make the perfect service animals to humans, visiting the sick, helping the disabled and much more. There are many ways dog owners can put their special skills to use in service to their community. Contact the volunteer director at your local hospital to find out how you can volunteer, or it can be as simple as paying a visit to a home-bound neighbor.

— Create a joint exercise program. Obesity is a major problem not only for humans but for canines, too. Make sure to take daily walks with your dog to drop any extra holiday pounds.

