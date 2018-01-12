Not on tap: ‘Raw water’ could transmit potentially deadly pathogens: experts warn

TORONTO — Drinking “raw water” collected from springs and other so-called pure sources appears to be a growing natural health craze in the U.S. — and one in the era of social media that could quickly find its way to Canada.

But public health experts advise Canadians against embracing the raw water fad, saying untreated water can carry a host of micro-organisms that may cause severe illness and even death.

“There’s a long human history of consuming raw water over millennia and centuries and that has resulted in numerous documented outbreaks of serious infectious diseases and fatalities,” Dr. Ray Copes, chief of environmental and occupational health at Public Health Ontario, said Friday.

“And I’m puzzled as to why, given the benefit we have of adequate disinfection and safe water today, that people would want to go back to consuming water that hasn’t been treated and may be a source of serious infection.”

The New York Times recently reported on a number of U.S. companies supplying raw water, which adherents argue is “healthier” than tap or bottled water because it doesn’t contain fluoride and retains beneficial minerals and “good” bacteria, which would otherwise be removed through filtration or disinfection methods.

Among the start-ups promoting living off the water grid is San Francisco-based Live Water, which delivers untreated water to customers sourced from Opal Spring in Madras, Ore., according to the company’s website. Raw water from various U.S. suppliers isn’t cheap, selling for up to US$70 for a 9.5-litre jug.

However, Copes said water taken directly from nature can contain bacteria like E. coli, salmonella and campylobacter, along with such parasites as cryptosporidium and giardia.

Such disease-causing microbes are shed by domestic animals like cattle and sheep, as well as by wild animals, contaminating surface water that can lead to disease outbreaks in people.

“We have to be aware that there are many species out there that are defecating, that are emptying the contents of their enteric tracts onto the land and into the water,” he said.

“That is why for any surface water, we have to assume that micro-organisms may be present that could create serious infectious disease.”

A case in point is the May 2000 outbreak in Walkerton, Ont., of E. coli 0157:H7, a virulent strain that sickened about 2,500 residents and killed seven as the result of a contaminated water supply. The E. coli is believed to have originated in seeping groundwater adulterated by cattle at nearby farms.

In 1996, cryptosporidium sickened about 2,000 people in Cranbrook, B.C. An outbreak in Kelowna, B.C., weeks later caused an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people to become ill with the gastrointestinal illness caused by the parasite.

A cryptosporidium outbreak in Milwaukee in 1993 made about 400,000 ill and left 100 people dead.

Contaminated wells and groundwater are also responsible for hundreds of boil-water advisories in effect in remote communities across Canada, some of which have been in place for decades.

Jan Sargeant, director of the Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses at the University of Guelph in southwestern Ontario, said micro-organisms are always a concern when drinking “raw” water.

“Most of these pathogens are from fecal contamination … from a human or livestock source,” Sargeant said in an emailed interview. “Even the most pristine water could be contaminated from wildlife feces.”

For instance, giardia — also known as ”beaver fever” — has been known to infect campers and canoeists who drink from lakes and rivers, she noted.

And while some people prefer the taste of untreated water, Sargeant doesn’t believe it’s healthier.

“Municipalities treat their drinking water for a reason — and that is to make it safer.”

Previous story
US says snow-loving lynx no longer need special protection

Just Posted

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Two flu-related deaths in Central Alberta

Two Central Albertans with the flu have died this season out of… Continue reading

Police seek suspects who mailed penis sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Government criticized for ignoring needs at Red Deer hospital

UPC MLA doesn’t rule out health care privitization

Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine

Discovered at Highland Green apartment

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month