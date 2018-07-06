Patients ‘leap out of bed’ to see P.E.I. horse who visits palliative facility

CHARLOTTETOWN — It’s not unusual for patients at a P.E.I. palliative care facility to look out their windows and see a familiar horse staring back at them.

Billy the Norwegian Fjord horse visits the Provincial Palliative Care Facility in Charlottetown every week as part of a unique equine-assisted therapy program, peering into large ground-level windows and greeting patients, their families and staff in the hospital’s green space.

“I’ve had people who have said that Billy made their husband laugh one more time. We have people who leap out of bed who come to see him,” said Dr. Mary McNiven, Billy’s owner and a professor at the Island’s Atlantic Veterinary College.

“They are living in the moment, which we all should be doing a bit more of, and if you can experience the horse and think about him and talk about his day and what he’s been up to, it’s huge for those patients… It gives them something else to think about and something else to care about.”

Equine-assisted therapy is fairly common, but not in this way, said McNiven. It’s often used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and victims of trauma.

“I’ve heard of the odd person take miniature horses in (a palliative care facility). It’s fairly unusual that someone would take a full grown horse to a facility,” said McNiven, adding that the 16-year-old horse does not actually go into the facility.

Kerry McKenna, a 58-year-old day-patient at the facility, said Billy visits are “peaceful.”

“The highlight of seeing Billy was that he made me feel relaxed and calm, which takes my mind off having brain cancer,” he said in a statement on the provincial government’s website.

Billy — who has a light grey coat and mohawk mane — has been visiting the hospital for more than three years, and has sparked a two-pronged research project that looks at how the horse’s visits affect palliative patients, and how the visits affect Billy.

Krisandra Cairns, a master of nursing student at the University of New Brunswick, is using a tool to assess the patient’s symptoms immediately following Billy’s visit. That includes pain, anxiety and depression.

She also interviews the patients to gain further insights — all as part of her masters thesis, to be presented later this year.

Meanwhile, Justine MacPherson, a second-year student in the doctor of veterinary medicine program at the Atlantic Veterinary College, logs Billy’s heart rate throughout the hospital calls — including the ride to and from the facility — and monitors his behaviour.

MacPherson is currently wrapping up that study and will present her findings at a research symposium at the Atlantic Veterinary College in August.

McNiven, who is supervising both students, said initial data indicates Billy enjoys the weekly interactions as much as the patients.

“When people come out to talk to him, we’ve noticed his heart rate drops amazingly,” she said, adding that rigorous studying of this type of therapy for palliative patients is much-needed.

“We’ve had babies that wrap their arms and legs right around his face and he’s just loving it.”

Peter Howatt, manager of the Palliative Care Centre, said excitement can be felt throughout the entire facility when Billy arrives each week.

“The visits are the highlight of the week for many… We’ve had patients that have gotten out of bed and put their face right to the window and Billy puts his nose and head right up there and they sort of bonded,” said Howatt.

But not all horses have the temperament and personality for the job, McNiven stressed.

“Billy is special in that way because he’s pretty focused on his job, rather than running around or running away or focusing on foxes or whatever,” she said.

Previous story
Cardinal Tauran, who announced pope’s election, dies at 75

Just Posted

Go-karting to learn in Red Deer

Toyota’s kartSTART, an annual travelling drivers’ education program, is in Red Deer this weekend

Blue-green algae advisory issued for Alix Lake

Lake users warned to keep away from algae but can swim in clear areas

Central Alberta companies still in the cannabis game

Central Alberta cannabis proponents not in first batch of provincial licences but more to come

New Court of Queen’s Bench Justice calls Lacombe home

Worked for Red Deer law firm for nearly two decades

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

WATCH: Police arrest two Central Alberta men after year-long drug trafficking investigation

The men, from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, were arrested June 21

Truck driver facing criminal charges in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

REGINA — The driver of a transport truck that collided with a… Continue reading

Police arrest Red Deer man accused of Canada Day sexual assault

A man accused of a violent sexual assault against a teenager was… Continue reading

Trudeau to meet Toronto mayor John Tory as city grapples with gun crime

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Toronto Mayor John… Continue reading

Americans playfully ponder pro-Trump scholar’s ‘shunning’

BOSTON — How have you been shunned? It’s a question Americans have… Continue reading

Cult leader executed for Japan sarin attacks still a mystery

TOKYO — The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara leaves… Continue reading

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond is being celebrated today with a Google… Continue reading

UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

AMESBURY, England — British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in… Continue reading

Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

BERLIN — Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world famous… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month