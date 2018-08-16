Pickle ice cream and steak eclairs: CNE unveils this year’s wacky treats

  • Aug. 16, 2018 1:00 p.m.
  • Life

TORONTO — Chocolate-banana steak eclairs, pickle ice cream, fried frog legs and s’more fried chicken sandwiches are among the crazy gastronomic concoctions that will be served up at the Canadian National Exhibition when it opens in Toronto on Friday.

The annual summer carnival is known for its wacky foods and the selection for this year’s event that was unveiled Wednesday is proving to be no different.

The eclair is a mix of sweet and savoury, with a piece of steak accompanied by provolone cheese, banana slices, chocolate sauce and whipped cream — all wrapped in a doughnut.

Besides the pickle ice cream, the CNE says other unusual frozen flavours will be on offer, including creme de la corn, which is served with a fresh piece of corn on the cob, and curry coconut, which is served in a coconut shell.

Those with finer tastes can have the vanilla ice cream dessert covered in chocolate and edible 24-karat gold leaves.

Another rich choice is a mega-sized burger with maple bacon, peameal bacon, Canadian cheddar, onion rings, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo — all in an edible golden bun.

The CNE also did not forget Toronto sports fans and is offering the “Blue Jay Nest” — a waffle bowl stuffed with vanilla ice cream, pretzels, popcorn, caramel drizzle, cotton candy and a doughnut decorated like a baseball.

Other unusual treats include deep-fried wine and cheese, deep-fried Ferrero Rocher and cotton candy ice cream burritos.

