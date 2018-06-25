Five pigs, a chihuahua and a turkey of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary Yoga, in Aldergrove, B.C., joined yoga practitioners. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Pigs make surprise appearance during yoga session in Aldergrove, B.C.

ALDERGROVE, B.C. — Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, B.C., had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday.

Five pigs, a chihuahua and turkey wandered between mats, with one pig taking a bite out of a mat and others flopping down for some belly rubs.

Diane Marsh, co-founder of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, says they organized the “piggy yoga” as a fundraiser for the sanctuary, which is facing a few large veterinary bills for some of its ill animals.

The pigs — named Garth, Bif Naked, Moby, Munro and Wee Willy — were born on the farm in August 2017 after their potbelly mother was rescued by the B.C. SPCA in an animal cruelty seizure.

Two weeks later, they learned she was pregnant when she gave birth to five piglets who have grown at a rapid pace thanks to genes from their father, who turned out to be a 300-kilogram market pig.

