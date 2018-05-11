Pope assigns Vatican office to promote women’s participation

  • May. 11, 2018 3:53 p.m.
  • Life

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Tuesday assigned a Vatican office to concern itself with the role of women in the Catholic Church and their “equal dignity” — his latest effort to address longstanding complaints of women’s second-class status in the church.

Francis approved new statutes for the Vatican’s laity and family office, one of the big new departments he created as part of his reform of the Vatican bureaucracy. The original statutes made no specific mention of women.

The new ones say the office should contribute to a reflection “on the identity and mission of women in the church and in society, promoting their participation.”

Francis recently appointed three women as consultants for the Vatican doctrine office, the first time in its history. At Francis’ request, the Vatican’s commission for the Latin American church also dedicated its recent assembly to women, and proposed the Vatican convene a whole church meeting of bishops on women.

The head of the commission, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, recently told the Vatican’s women’s magazine “Women Church World” that the assembly — which for the first time included women — was an eye-opener for him.

“I have to confess that the meeting profoundly changed the ideas I had on the issue,” Ouellet was quoted as saying. As a Canadian, Ouellet said he was familiar with the “near dogma” of women’s equality, but said he had never assimilated what that actually meant in his life as a priest, bishop and now prefect of the Vatican’s bishops’ office.

“I had never had the deepening of an exchange of ideas that we had. Authentic dialogue changes us,” he said. During the meeting, which fell during the March 8 International Women’s Day commemorations, Ouellet issued a symbolic mea culpa to the women in the room “for all the sins of men against women.”

Previous story
Film puts meat behind the ‘Notorious RBG’ image

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP cleared in arrest of wheelchair-user with broken leg

Man who used a wheelchair was arrested after police responded to a dispute in March 2017

RDC decision to cut music diploma program met with criticism

‘We knew it would be difficult,’ said president

$10 million fraud case in court

Red Deer man accused after 20-month investigation of bilking investors in Canada and U.S.

Survey showing support for SCS at Turning Point withheld from Red Deer council debate

Downtown Business Association says supervised consumpstion site survey was not reliable

Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

The groups hopes to sway Red Deer city council

WATCH: Red Deer Airport looks to strengthen and grow

The Red Deer Airport is looking to bring ultra-low cost carriers to… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey after second-round playoff exit

TORONTO — Masai Ujiri called firing Dwane Casey the most difficult thing… Continue reading

Red Deer Public Schools to add nine mental health practitioners

RDPS board of trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Central Alberta RCMP use forensics, public’s help to catch accused in armed robbery

Man arrested in Innisfail

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE — Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a… Continue reading

Former star athletes agree to donate brains after death for concussion research

TORONTO — Kerrin Lee-Gartner spent years hurtling down mountains, often paying the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month