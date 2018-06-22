Pope, in Geneva, says Christians must work together on peace

  • Jun. 22, 2018 3:07 p.m.
  • Life

GENEVA — Pope Francis journeyed Thursday to the well-heeled city of Geneva to encourage all Christians, despite their differences, to unite in efforts to foster justice and fight poverty while the rich grow “ever more wealthy.”

The pontiff’s day-long trip to the lakeside Swiss city that embraced the Protestant Reformation was aimed at stressing what can unite, rather than divide, Christians.

During his visit, Francis met with a group of Protestants from North and South Korea. Their handshakes and exchange of smiles symbolized the pontiff’s oft-voiced hopes for peace and unity on the Korean Peninsula, especially with the recent summit of U.S. and North Korean leaders.

Francis pitched for greater togetherness at an ecumenical prayer service hosted by the World Council of Churches, which is marking its 70th anniversary this year.

The WCC is a fellowship of 350 churches that aims to show the unity of the Christian faith. The Roman Catholic Church is not a member.

The Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, a Lutheran minister from Norway who is the WCC’s general secretary, told reporters he hoped the pope’s greeting will be a “gesture that will inspire” the Koreans.

Korean Protestants regularly attend the Council’s meetings, but the show of unity comes amid a thaw in relations between the two Koreas and between the United States and North Korea.

Addressing an ecumenical gathering, Francis said Christians were called to “respond to the cry of all those, in every part of the world, who suffer unjustly from the baleful spread of an exclusion that, by generating poverty, foments conflicts.”

“The more vulnerable are increasingly marginalized, lacking their daily bread, employment and a future, while the rich are fewer and ever more wealthy,” the pope said. “Let us see what we can do concretely, rather than grow discouraged about what we cannot.”

The pope told his non-Catholic Christian hosts: “I have desired to come here, a pilgrim in quest of unity and peace. I thank God because here I have found you, brothers and sisters, already making this same journey.”

In remarks of welcome, U.S. Methodist Bishop Mary Ann Swenson told the pontiff that his visit “has inspired and enthused” those making a “common journey of pilgrimage of justice and peace.”

In his first speech of the day, Francis said that “all you need to do is read history” to see how religious divisions have led to wars and destruction.”

But “our differences must not be excuses,” he said, adding that it was possible to “pray, evangelize and serve together.”

In his last public event, he celebrated an early evening Mass at an exhibition hall near the city’s airport that is known for hosting international auto shows.

Francis, who has used his papacy to champion the causes of peace and justice, has often suggested that Christians can work closely together on humanitarian projects.

He has been a big supporter of efforts by a Rome-based Catholic charity and the Waldensian Evangelical Church to bring Syrian refugees to Italy on special flights known as “humanitarian corridors” so that those fleeing war won’t have to risk their lives at the hands of migrant traffickers.

Previous story
Running with Rhyno: A comedy of errors
Next story
Culinary workers call for culture shift as .MeToo puts spotlight on harassment

Just Posted

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man

Man was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother in 2015

Red Deer Mounties make numerous arrests over the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have made a number… Continue reading

Leslieville Elks’ new hall rising from the ashes

Leslieville Elks Lodge grateful for outpouring of support

More medical first responders needed when Red Deer hosts Canada Winter Games

St. John Ambulance needs volunteers to help spectators in crisis

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Charges dropped against Alberta property owner in rural shooting

OKOTOKS, Alta. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused… Continue reading

China blocks John Oliver on social media after scathing show

BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading

Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading

BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading

Man sentenced for Edson triple murder

EDMONTON — An Alberta man who fatally shot three people has been… Continue reading

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man who sold bottles of “Hot Dog Water”… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month