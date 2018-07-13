Pope pays rare tribute to French cardinal, attends full Mass

  • Jul. 13, 2018 2:38 p.m.
  • Life

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has paid an unusually personal and public tribute to French Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran by attending the funeral of the former Vatican foreign minister and interfaith expert.

Usually, popes only preside over the final rites at funerals for cardinals. But in a sign of Francis’ esteem for his close confidante, Francis attended the entire Mass on Thursday in St. Peter’s Basilica, which was celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Angelo Sodano.

Even before Sodano and other cardinals processed in, Francis was seated on a chair to the side of the altar near Tauran’s casket.

Tauran died last week in the United States, where he was being treated for the Parkinson’s disease that he suffered for years.

Previous story
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular “Pay Your Age” deal
Next story
Kentucky told her to return license plate promoting prayer. Now it says that was an error

Just Posted

Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Raising difficult dahlias has made Red Deer hobbyist an Alberta expert

Lorne McArthur runs the only trial garden for dahlia hybridizations in Canada

Tornado watch issued for areas of Central Alberta including Red Deer

Meteorologists warn of strong supercells

Woman injured by barbecue brush bristle hopes for new safety standards

Red Deer nurse still feeling the health effects after a wire bristle pierced her bowel last October

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to traffic accident in Red Deer

A two vehicle collision at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Delburne… Continue reading

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Photo: Free Slurpee Day

Family picks up 17 slurpees going from store to store

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Shake the Lake cancelled in Sylvan Lake

The sport and music festival was planned for the second week in August

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China ousted in Wimbledon semis

LONDON — Gabriela Dabrowski’s run at Wimbledon is over. The Canadian and… Continue reading

FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event

MOSCOW — The boys soccer team in Thailand rescued from a flooded… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month