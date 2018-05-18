Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

  • May. 18, 2018 7:20 a.m.
  • Life

WINDSOR, England — Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry — a gesture of welcome to the American actress as she joins the royal family.

Kensington Palace said Friday that Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow Saturday at the wedding in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor once Markle’s father was unable to attend after falling ill.

Charles “is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way,” the palace said.

The news came amid the final wedding preparations. Union Jacks have been unfurled, security barriers are up and fans are already moving in to capture the prime viewing positions in Windsor, 25 miles (40 kilometres) west of London.

Buckingham Palace also announced that the Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will attend the royal wedding, just a few weeks after undergoing a hip replacement operation. The 96-year-old has largely retired from public duties and it had not been clear whether he would be feeling well enough to attend.

The last-minute announcements came after days of speculation. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was the bookies’ favourite to escort the bride, but Prince Charles has a lifetime of experience in appearing at large-scale public events amid intense scrutiny.

Ragland, meanwhile, is scheduled to have tea Friday with the queen at Windsor Castle, her latest meeting with her daughter’s new in-laws. Ragland met Prince William, Harry’s older brother and best man, and William’s family on Thursday and dined with Charles and his wife Camilla a day earlier.

It’s not the first time a royal bride hasn’t been walked down the aisle by her father. The monarch’s sister, the late Princess Margaret, was walked down the aisle by Prince Philip. Queen Victoria walked two daughters down the aisle.

Roseline Morris, 35-year-old from Basildon, England, noted that Charles hasn’t got a daughter himself.

“He’s never going to get the chance to walk a daughter down the aisle, so this will be nice for him as well.” she said. “I imagine he’ll be feeling very proud.”

Having the father of the groom escort the bride is yet another twist in a royal wedding that is proving to be different from many others.

Master baker Claire Ptak said Friday that the royal wedding cake — a three-part layered lemon and elderflower cake — will have an “ethereal” taste and be presented in a non-traditional way.

Ptak and her team of six bakers have been working for the last five days in the oversize kitchens of Buckingham Palace, and the ingredients will include 200 Amalfi lemons and 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial from Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Royal wedding preparations began to unravel a bit last week after it emerged that Thomas Markle allegedly staged paparazzi photos in what celebrity website TMZ said was an effort to improve his image and show him to be a loving father preparing for the big day. Markle later said he wouldn’t attend because he is recovering from surgery following a heart attack.

Speaking from Windsor, TMZ’s Sean Mandell told the BBC that Thomas Markle was hurt by negative headlines and inaccurate portrayals.

“He was trying to explain his side of things,” Mandell said.

 

Previous story
Meghan Markle: Dad won’t attend wedding due to health issues

Just Posted

Dogs rescued by Lacombe and Bentley firefighters

Several dogs were saved during an early Friday morning structure fire

Prices at the pump headed higher as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline… Continue reading

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close… Continue reading

Paul Bernardo in court on weapons charge

THE CANADIAN PRESS Convicted killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to make a… Continue reading

Annual inflation cools to 2.2%; core measure above 2% for first time in 6 years

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate cooled slightly last month but,… Continue reading

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Jets Nation lands in Sin City to support team in NHL Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — Winnipeg Jets fans have arrived in Las Vegas revelling… Continue reading

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says it wasn’t… Continue reading

Prince Charles to walk Markle down aisle at royal wedding

WINDSOR, England — Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle… Continue reading

Alberta releases trail plans for off-highway vehicle use on threatened land

EDMONTON — New rules for two heavily used areas of Alberta’s southern… Continue reading

Red Deer’s frustration with provincial health ministry boils over during SCS debate

‘We feel a portable unit could have been built by now’: Mayor

Red Deer royalists gearing up for Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle

They tie the knot on May 19

Vasilevskiy, Lightning top Caps 4-2 to even East final 2-all

Lightning 4 Capitals 2 (Series tied 2-2) WASHINGTON — Jon Cooper’s Tampa… Continue reading

B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

VICTORIA — Tensions over the Trans Mountain pipeline increased Thursday with British… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month