Pull out these pro party tricks for an event that wows your guests

It’s one thing to invite people over, it’s a whole other thing to pull off a party.

But don’t let the thought of drinks, menu, music or decor stop you from going into host mode. Courtney Whitmore wants to make entertaining easy. The Nashville, Tenn., blogger and author is sharing her secrets for wowing guests with her latest book, “Pizzazzerie: Entertain in Style.”

Whitmore, who runs the popular party-planning website that shares her book’s name, is providing the inspiration — as well as how-to tips — for hosts who want to impress their guests and create a party with serious pizzazz. She let us in on a few of her tried-and-true tricks.

THREE THINGS EVERY PARTY MUST HAVE

Fabulous food

Background music

Festive decor

THREE THINGS TO QUIT STRESSING ABOUT WHEN ENTERTAINING

Serving each guest his or her drink; set up a drink station on a bar cart and let them serve themselves.

You don’t have to have a favor at every party you host.

Invitations: Don’t be afraid to send an email or casual message to friends.

THREE THINGS THAT TOO OFTEN GET OVERLOOKED OR FORGOTTEN BY HOSTS

Stay near the door to greet your guests.

Freshen up your powder room.

Music; it makes all the difference.

THREE THINGS TO START THINKING ABOUT NOW TO BE READY FOR HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

If you want to add a personal element to your tablescape this holiday season, put an order in now for monogrammed linens or custom cocktail napkins.

Start thinking about a holiday theme if you want to throw a party. This way you can pick up items that will coordinate with the theme throughout the fall. For example, Whitmore is hosting a gingerbread house decorating party for her girlfriends, complete with gingerbread martinis, and is on the lookout now for gingerbread-themed items.

Start trying new recipes and pulling your favorites so you have your menu all set by the time party season rolls around.