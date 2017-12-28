Question yourself for New Year’s resolution success

  • Dec. 28, 2017 2:16 p.m.
  • Life

Question yourself for New Year’s resolution success

If you’ve ever made a New Year’s resolution, and then seen it come crumbling down come Valentine’s Day, it may be your initial approach that’s the problem.

According to researchers, it’s the way people announce their resolutions that makes a difference. The study, published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, says that asking yourself “Will I exercise, yes or no?” is more effective than simply saying, “I will exercise.”

See the difference? It may be subtle, but experts say it makes a world of difference.

The study authors found that when they asked people “Do you recycle?” The question itself reminded them that recycling is a positive and productive thing, prompting them to do it. In the same vein, they were more likely to actually recycle because not doing it made them uneasy.

Now, just swap recycling for going to the gym, and your resolution is set.

“When we ask ourselves questions like, ‘Will I exercise, yes or no?’ we create more freedom in the power of making a choice,” says Emmanuel Dagher, transformation specialist, holistic health practitioner, and author of Easy Breezy Prosperity. “Asking questions like this also allows us to move more into a feeling state, rather than an analytical state. So for example, does it ‘feel’ good to think about the idea of how awesome I’m going to feel after I work out today? Yes, so I will go ahead and work out. If it feels better for me today to not work out, that’s fine too. The pressure has lifted, and I can actually enjoy working out, rather than forcing myself to do so.”

While making this one little swap can actually motivate you to follow through on your goals, Dagher notes that you can actually take it one step further.

“Add things like ‘What would happen if … ’ or ‘How much better would life be if … ’ ” he says. “These questions activate the imagination a bit more so that the mind can start to think outside of the box, where greater fulfillment usually starts to happen.”

Ready? Set? You’re good to go for 2018.

Previous story
People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

A Mountain Bluebird and rare birds like Northern Saw-whet, Northern Goshawk and… Continue reading

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Question yourself for New Year’s resolution success

    Question yourself for New Year’s resolution success If you’ve ever made a…

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month