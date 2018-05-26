Restless days and sleepless nights: Spelling bee takes toll

  • May. 26, 2018 8:50 a.m.
  • Life

WASHINGTON — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a test of brain power, but it can also take a physical toll.

The spellers who spend a week competing at a convention centre outside Washington often don’t get much sleep. They don’t get exercise, either, and their meal times are erratic. All that can affect their performance.

Some former spellers say they have missed words in the finals because they were tired, hungry or otherwise not at their best physically.

Managing the stress of the week could be even more important this year because the bee is super-sized. Scripps allowed wild cards into the field for the first time, which means the bee will have three full days of spelling. There are 516 spellers in the bee.

Previous story
MNP Canada Games Torch Relay lights the way for 2019 Games
Next story
More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

Just Posted

Woman hurt, driver arrested in two vehicle crash in Red Deer

Police say one vehicle involved was stolen

North and South Korean leaders hold surprise 2nd summit

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer shows respect at annual celebration

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Suport Centre holds Respect Day at city hall park

Red Deer man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for fatal shooting

Mother-of-two was killed when a rifle in a sports bag accidentally went off in February 2017

Children who died in Indian Residential Schools to be remembered in Red Deer on June 11.

Deputy Mayor reads proclamation at Barrie Wilson School

WATCH: Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Carnival Cinemas space praised by customers and vendors

Snoop Dogg lauds Canada’s growing cannabis industry at Montreal tech conference

MONTREAL — Canada is more advanced than the United States regarding its… Continue reading

More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

WASHINGTON — A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its… Continue reading

Prime minister, abortion rights groups claim win in Ireland

DUBLIN — Abortion rights activists proclaimed victory for social justice Saturday as… Continue reading

For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack

NEW YORK — Chief executives at the biggest public companies got an… Continue reading

Restless days and sleepless nights: Spelling bee takes toll

WASHINGTON — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a test of brain… Continue reading

NDP nominates candidate for pending Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection

Seat vacant after previous MLA charged with sexual assault

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month