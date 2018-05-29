A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has refuted reports that the resort will host newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Royal newlyweds are not booked to stay at the Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

JASPER, Alta. — A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has shot down reports that the resort will host newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan on their honeymoon.

The statement comes after the gossip site TMZ said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to stay at a luxurious six-bedroom cabin in Alberta’s tourist hot spot.

Angela Moore says “the couple is not currently booked for a stay,” but adds that the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has served as a royal retreat in the past.

Meanwhile, a Page Six headline describing Jasper, Alta., as the “world’s most boring place” has drawn the ire of social media users. The jab toplined an article about the honeymoon rumours.

Fans of the picturesque getaway took to Twitter to defend the alpine town and chastise the New York Post’s gossip column for being unfair.

One Twitter user by the name of Isabel Horvath, with the handle ↕Izzzywith3zees, felt compelled to speak for the entire country: “We in Canada are not amused,” says the tweet.

The royal couple has not revealed their travel plans, or said when they would go on a honeymoon. They married May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Previous story
Family: Remembering the moments along the way
Next story
Diversity, politics likely topics at publishing convention

Just Posted

UPDATED: Canada to spend $4.5B to buy Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. terminal

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to… Continue reading

Analysis: North Korea sees US economic handouts as threat

TOKYO — The U.S.-North Korea summit appears to be back on track,… Continue reading

Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes, Hannibal Buress topline JFL42 in Toronto

TORONTO — Seth Meyers, Jo Koy, Wanda Sykes, and Hannibal Buress are… Continue reading

Stratford Festival to resume performances after opening night bomb threat

STRATFORD, Ont. — Police in Stratford, Ont., say all buildings at the… Continue reading

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; Morneau’s decision coming Tuesday

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau will announce as early as Tuesday… Continue reading

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

Big performances in Texas give PGA rookies Conners, Silverman a crucial boost

Knowing they need some solid finishes this summer to secure their futures… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Royal newlyweds are not booked to stay at the Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

JASPER, Alta. — A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has… Continue reading

Quebec’s daycare model provides inspiration for provinces to develop their own

MONTREAL — When it comes to affordable daycare, Quebec’s low-fee program is… Continue reading

Nosek, Golden Knights top Capitals in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Golden Knights 6 Capitals 4 LAS VEGAS — Tomas Nosek scored the… Continue reading

Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

Warriors 101 Rockets 92 HOUSTON — Stephen Curry and Golden State turned… Continue reading

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Discovery Wildlife zoo gets $500 in fines after ice cream eating bear video

Video posted in May caused quite the stir

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month