Saudi women spend big on makeup, even if it’s just a glimpse

  • Apr. 20, 2018 9:00 a.m.
  • Life

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — In Saudi Arabia, where most women cover their faces and hair, makeup sales are one of the biggest spends among women.

This is in part because of the increasing number of Saudi women joining the workforce who now have their own salaries to spend from.

Marketing research group Euromonitor International says rising employment rates, especially among women, have increased the affordability of beauty and personal care products, and encouraged consumers to spend more.

Green lipstick, blue lipstick and 40 shades of foundation to choose from are just some of the reasons why 18-year-old Shahad al-Qahtani is excited about superstar Rihanna’s makeup line debut in Saudi Arabia.

