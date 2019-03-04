School study finds kids gain weight depending on where breakfast is served

There is no question that kids perform better in school after having a nutritious breakfast. But a recent study found that weight gain and obesity were unintended consequences for some Philadelphia children when the School Breakfast Program was offered in the classroom rather than in the cafeteria before school.

Researchers from the University of Michigan School of Public Health and Temple University’s Center for Obesity Research and Education followed more than 1,300 students in grades 4 through 6 from low-income communities at 16 Philadelphia public schools for about 2 { years. They partnered with the Food Trust and the School District of Philadelphia for the study.

The results were published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

Nationally, about 12.2 million children from low-income households take part in the federally assisted School Breakfast Program.

About half the schools in the study offered students breakfast in the cafeteria before classes began, along with a standard nutrition education program. The intervention schools served breakfast during first period along with breakfast-specific nutrition education.

The researcher’s initial hypothesis was that the intervention program would help decrease the prevalence of obesity and overweight in those students. Past studies showed that children who ate a regular breakfast were more likely to be at a healthy weight, said lead author Kate Bauer, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

All the breakfasts met U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements with a fruit or fruit juice, a grain, a protein, or milk. The calories on average didn’t differ between the meals offered in the classroom or cafeteria. The study wasn’t a test of the breakfast program, it was a test of when and where the school breakfast was offered, said Bauer.

The Philadelphia children’s heights and weights were measured to determine their body mass index (BMI). At the beginning of the study, nearly 18 percent of the students were overweight (defined as BMI over the 85th percentile) and 21 percent were obese (defined as BMI at or over the 95th percentile).

At the schools that implemented the One Healthy Breakfast educational program, students received 18 nutrition education lessons about the importance of eating a good breakfast. Tags were placed on local corner store shelves near the schools with targeted messages, and the One Healthy Breakfast logo or mascot to help kids identify nutritious breakfast options.

Parents were also included in the education efforts through monthly newsletters about healthy food options, recipes and family activities. There were also displays at back-to-school night events and report card conference days.

At the end of the study, researchers found that about 12 percent of the schoolchildren who ate breakfast in the classroom and 4 percent who ate breakfast in the cafeteria had a BMI in the obesity range, said Bauer, an epidemiologist.

Researchers said that the reason for the weight increase was that some kids may have already eaten breakfast at home, and the older elementary and middle school students had the freedom to buy food on the way to school, adding extra calories to their daily intake.

“Many were having multiple breakfasts at multiple locations in the morning,” said Bauer.

In the end, the researchers concluded that more research was necessary, and that they needed to find ways to improve the participation rates in the school breakfast program without having an increase in obesity among the children participating.

Previous story
Skip the commercially made corned beef and do it at home

Just Posted

Energy regulator probing whether fracking caused earthquake

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake most powerful to have ever hit central Alberta

Volunteer spirit alive and well in central Alberta: Games officials, mayor

It looked like a Winnie the Pooh convention, even organizers said so,… Continue reading

Updated: 4.6 magnitude earthquake near Red Deer, Sylvan Lake

A startling 4.6 magnitude earthquake — the biggest ever to hit central… Continue reading

Red Deer County cancer survivor thrilled to win Kinsmen Dream Home

The $750,000 home is in Laredo

Feds to again underspend on new military kit, threatening NATO target

OTTAWA — The federal government will invest billions of dollars less in… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Luke Perry, heartthrob on ‘90210,’ dies at 52 after stroke

LOS ANGELES — Luke Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status as wealthy… Continue reading

Federal funds begin work on long-awaited road to central Arctic tundra

TORONTO — Northern leaders are cheering after Ottawa announced funding to begin… Continue reading

Prime minister says Nova Scotia has lead on Northern Pulp effluent plans

CHARLOTTETOWN — Justin Trudeau says his government is concerned with plans by… Continue reading

Defence to present case at Oland murder trial, accused killer to take stand

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Lawyers representing accused killer Dennis Oland will begin… Continue reading

B.C. boating group predicts compliance as derelict boat act gets royal assent

VANCOUVER — The group representing recreational boaters in British Columbia says boat… Continue reading

UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

Slippery slopes, sure death: Ice climber helping climate science research

From climbing the frozen Niagara Falls to setting world paragliding records, Will… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at fundraiser in Prince Edward Island

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Prince Edward Island today where he… Continue reading

Most Read