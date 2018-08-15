Xuecheng, one of China’s most high-profile Buddhist monks, has resigned from a top national post following reports of sexual misconduct. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Senior Chinese monk accused of sexual misconduct quits post

  • Aug. 15, 2018 7:58 a.m.
  • Life

BEIJING — One of China’s most high-profile Buddhist monks has resigned from a top national post following reports of sexual misconduct, a religious association said Wednesday.

The Buddhist Association of China said its president Xuecheng (SHWEI’-chung) had passed his duties to a deputy.

The case, which was covered widely in the Chinese press and discussed on social media, was seen as a sign of the #metoo movement’s growing momentum in China. A small but increasing number of academics, civil society activists and one of China’s best known television hosts have been called out for inappropriate behaviour, although the movement has yet to percolate into government circles.

The announcement of Xuecheng’s resignation was included in a report about the Buddhist association’s regular meeting and did not mention the controversy surrounding the powerful monk. Fellow monks accused Xuecheng earlier this year of harassing and demanding sexual favours from nuns at his Beijing monastery as well as embezzling funds, allegations that Xuecheng has denied on social media.

Xuecheng has not commented publicly on his resignation.

One of China’s best known monks and authors, Xuecheng was an influential political adviser to the central government while heading the national Buddhist association. His monastery in the outskirts of northwest Beijing, Longquan, is popular with educated Chinese, including many who give up high-paying jobs to devote their lives to religious study.

Two long-serving monks compiled a 95-page dossier on Xuecheng this year and turned it over to Beijing police. The document, which included alleged screenshots of the abbot’s text messages to nuns and the monastery’s financial statements, leaked on Chinese social media in July and became a national sensation. Xuecheng has dismissed the records as fabrications.

China has roughly 250 million Buddhists. That number is likely growing fast at a moment when some young Chinese are turning increasingly spiritual — and embracing Taoism, Christianity and Islam as well.

The powerful State Administration of Religious Affairs, which regulates religion under the Communist government, announced an investigation into Xuecheng last week.

The agency reposted the Buddhist Association of China’s report on its own website on Wednesday but did not carry additional comment or provide updates on its investigation.

Separately on Wednesday, lawyers representing Zhu Jun, a high-profile host on state-operated China Central Television, said they were suing social media users who posted and recirculated allegations of harassment against Zhu by one of his former interns.

Zhu, the host of CCTV’s Spring Festival evening gala and one of China’s most recognizable faces, has denied the allegations. Zhu’s lawyers posted their intentions on the popular Wechat social media platform.

Previous story
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

Just Posted

Forest fire smoke alert for Central Alberta

Poor air quality and reduced visibility

Women’s Outreach looking for school supplies for low income Central Albertans

With the back-to-school season upon us, Women’s Outreach is looking to the… Continue reading

Red Deerian spreads kindness with one card at a time

One Red Deerian wants to combat bullying by spreading kindness in the… Continue reading

Men posing as repo men attempt to steal vehicle in Red Deer County

Two men attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a Red Deer… Continue reading

Bowden baby in need of surgery

“Help for Alexis” Go Fund Me account

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Turning on Trump doesn’t buy credibility for black Americans

WASHINGTON — For years, Omarosa Manigault Newman stood at Donald Trump’s side,… Continue reading

Senior Chinese monk accused of sexual misconduct quits post

BEIJING — One of China’s most high-profile Buddhist monks has resigned from… Continue reading

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A priest raped a 7-year-old girl while he was… Continue reading

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

GENOA, Italy — Italian emergency workers pulled two more bodies out of… Continue reading

Constellation Brands spending $5 billion to increase stake in Canopy Growth

SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Constellation Brands has signed a deal to invest… Continue reading

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

TORONTO — When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

TORONTO — The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who faces three… Continue reading

Fredericton woman recounts terrifying moments after gunshots rang out

FREDERICTON — She awoke to the crack of gunfire, the shots fired… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month