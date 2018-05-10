Sentaler outerwear channels ’70s vibe in fall/winter collection

TORONTO — Fashion designer Bojana Sentaler says Canada’s current hot streak in outerwear is no flash in the pan.

The visionary behind a line favoured by Meghan Markle, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Kate Middleton says she’s honoured to have attracted such high-profile fans.

And she’s happy to see a rise in global attention for other Canadian labels including Mackage, Smythe, Canada Goose and Line the Label.

But Sentaler says this is more than just the “Markle effect” at work, pointing to years of steady growth that happens to coincide with Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.

The brand, known for its ribbed sleeves, showed off a ’70s-inpired fall/winter collection Thursday in Toronto and is now taking orders.

New colours include lilac, violet, navy and a bright pink dubbed “atomic cerise.” New shapes include an A-line coat in super-fine alpaca with a ribbed detail across the body, and a bomber in baby alpaca with a stand collar and furry alpaca sleeves.

Several pieces introduce the fine hair of Suri alpacas, a rarer breed with fleece that produces a textured look and silk-like sheen. That includes a boucle coat with a straight silhouette and shawl collar that turns into an oversized hood.

Sentaler says her company has experienced rapid growth in the last couple of years.

“It’s been so incredible and very rewarding for me personally as a designer when Meghan Markle wore the Sentaler wide-collar wrap coat in camel during her first public event with the Royal Family and the Queen,” says Sentaler, referring to a classic coat she carries every season due to its popularity.

“For any designer I think it’s the biggest honour and my company has seen a very rapid increase in terms of demand. We’ve been getting orders from all over the world.”

Gregoire Trudeau wore an ivory coat in baby alpaca in 2015 to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s swearing-in ceremony, while the Duchess of Cambridge wore Sentaler’s wrap coat with ribbed sleeves in 2016.

“In general, Canada knows outerwear and I think it’s natural because of our geographic location and our very long winters,” says Sentaler.

“Outerwear and Canada go hand-and-hand and we have some great talent so I feel like I’m in great company with Canadian outerwear labels.”

Previous story
What to know before saying ‘yes’ to an online wedding dress

Just Posted

Accused killer held in Stettler hospital for threatening suicide before murder

Savage escaped from hospital hours before allegedly killing a Stettler man

Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

Red Deer’s first-ever Respect Day will be marked May 25

Family activities, live music at City Hall Park

Supreme Court will hear case on citizenship of Russian spy kids

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will help settle the controversy… Continue reading

Good news for N.B.: Trans-Canada to reopen Friday as floodwaters recede

FREDERICTON — A major milestone has been hit in New Brunswick’s flood… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix,… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

Alberta premier confident pipeline talks will succeed by May 31 deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s confident talks aimed at… Continue reading

No visible uneasiness over Ford cutback in F-150 production

DETROIT — There’s no apparent signs that Wall Street is worried about… Continue reading

Green party says investigation clears May on harassment complaint

OTTAWA — The Green party says an independent investigation has cleared Elizabeth… Continue reading

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

OTTAWA — A new report by the parliamentary budget watchdog says Conservative… Continue reading

US denies some immigrants accused of crimes a day in court

BOSTON — Some immigrants living in the country illegally and accused of… Continue reading

Mayor: Swastika flag hanging in front of home ‘pure hatred’

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The mayor of a town… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month