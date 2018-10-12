She’s taking the scandals with her

Los Angeles Galaxy’s David Beckham, of England, acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after the team’s 3-1 win in the MLS Cup championship soccer match against the Houston Dynamo in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES —Television mega-producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes has listed her longtime estate in Hancock Park, but her setting will remain rooted in the historic L.A. neighborhood.

Rhimes is seeking $9.995 million for the 1920s traditional that she has called home since 2010. The move comes roughly a year after the Hollywood force bought another home in the area for $4.6 million.

The nearly 8,300-square-foot house sits up from the street on a half-acre lot and features hedges and mature sycamore and elm trees off the front. Beyond the formal entry, the main house includes scaled formal rooms, a library and chef’s kitchen that opens to the den.

Two bathrooms, two walk-in closets and a sitting room/office constitute the master suite. Another bedroom, formerly another office, is where Rhimes penned screenplays for many of her hit shows. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in all.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool, lawn and a detached pool cabana. The home’s square footage includes the cabana.

Rhimes, 48, is known as the architect of such hit television shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal.” More recently she produced the series “How to Get Away With Murder” and “The Catch.”

———

HE’S GIVEN BEVERLY HILLS THE BOOT

Soccer icon David Beckham and his wife, singer-model-designer Victoria Beckham, have made an off-market move in Beverly Hills, selling their home of about a decade for a little over $33.1 million.

Tucked behind massive iron gates and at the end of a private drive, the Italian villa-style mansion was built on speculation in 2007.

The H-shaped home, painted a classic white and topped with clay roof tiles, has more than 13,000 square feet of living space that includes formal living and dining rooms, an elevator, a library and a media/music room. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms plus a powder room.

Outside, covered and uncovered patios flank a large grassy field. A swimming pool and pool deck sit across the lawn. Found elsewhere on the acre-plus site are a motor court and a three-car garage.

The couple bought the property in 2007 roughly five months after David Beckham signed a five-year contract to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The former English team captain led the Galaxy to back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012. Before joining the L.A. club, he captured six Premier League titles with Manchester United and a La Liga title with Real Madrid. In 2013, he won a French league title with Paris Saint-Germain.

More recently, Beckham, 43, has spearheaded an effort to bring a new Major League Soccer franchise to Miami.

Victoria Beckham, 44, gained fame in the 1990s as a member of the all-female pop group the Spice Girls. Also a star in the fashion world, she launched her eponymous label in 2008. This year, she released a Shaquille O’Neal-inspired collection with Reebok.

———

GAME PLAN FOR THE WESTSIDE MARKET

Retired basketball player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich and his wife, Sophie, have listed their home in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for sale at $3.475 million.

Built in 2011, the Cape Cod-inspired traditional home is long on curb appeal with powder blue shake siding, white trim and a knee-high privacy fence. A covered front porch lined with square pillars sits off the entry.

The 3,930-square-foot interior includes five bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms, a formal dining room and an office. There are fireplaces in the family room, living room and master retreat. In the eat-in kitchen, a large island/breakfast bar is paired with stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge.

Glass-paneled doors lead to a covered rear patio that runs the length of the home, which backs up to the Rancho Park Golf Course. Lawn, privacy hedges and an outdoor fireplace fill out the rest of the yard.

Tomjanovich and his wife bought the place about six years ago for $2.335 million.

Tomjanovich, 69, was a five-time NBA all-star during his 12-year playing career. As a basketball coach, he piloted the Houston Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, and was the head coach of the men’s team that took gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

In 2004, he agreed to a five-year deal to become head coach of the Lakers, replacing the outgoing Phil Jackson. However, citing medical issues, he resigned from his position midway through his first season with the team. Jackson would rejoin the team as head coach the following year.

———

OLD HOLLYWOOD HAUNT RETURNS

The Beverly House, a 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style mansion once owned by publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, is back on the market for $135 million.

Originally built for local banker Milton Getz, the estate has been shopped on and off-market for much of the last decade, listing for $165 million in 2007 and coming up for lease in 2013 at $600,000 per month. Two years ago, the property was briefly offered at $195 million.

Exuding Old Hollywood elegance, the restored and expanded estate is no stranger to the silver screen. It appeared in the 1992 film “The Bodyguard” and served as the backdrop for the gruesome horse-head scene in “The Godfather.”

Wrought-iron gates guard the manicured grounds, which span over three acres. A motor court bordered by hedges —at its center, a fountain —fronts the H-shaped mansion.

Inside, the two-story floor plan holds 19 bedrooms, 29 bathrooms and a cache of period furnishings. A dramatic 82-foot loggia hallway kicks things off, leading to a billiards room with a hand-carved stone fireplace and a formal living room set under arched, painted ceilings.

The main level also holds a pair of formal dining rooms —one with mirrored walls —as well as a two-story library with hand-carved woodwork and a second-story wraparound balcony.

A patio with a fountain spans the home’s backside, taking in views of the formally landscaped yard. Two ponds edged with lanterns stretch down the middle, leading to a swimming pool.

———

THE HIGHEST BIDDER GETS THE LAST LAUGH

The onetime Granite Bay home of comedian Eddie Murphy will soon belong to the highest bidder.

Overlooking Folsom Lake in a guard-gated community, the property holds a 12,600-square-foot mansion with modern style, a 5,200-square-foot guest house, a swimming pool and a sports court in 2.5 acres.

It will be sold on-site with no reserve on Oct. 27 through DeCaro Auctions International.

The main home is fronted by a wavy motor court. In the foyer, dual staircases flank a dramatic rotunda-topped great room with a curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. Living spaces include a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room, a theater, an arcade and a billiards room.

A guest bedroom is themed after “Shrek,” the animated film franchise in which Murphy has a prominent role. In total, there are seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and five fireplaces. An elevator services both floors.

Palm trees provide cover for the back patio, and steps descend to an infinity-edge pool and spa. There are two garages on site that can accommodate as many as 13 cars.

The property is being sold fully furnished and comes with a futuristic-looking Schimmel Pegasus piano.

Murphy, 57, is a renowned actor, stand-up comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum. His films include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor” and “Dreamgirls,” for which he won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor.

He and ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy sold the estate in 2007 for $6.1 million. It was most recently listed for sale at $10 million.