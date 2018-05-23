Siri seems to be enjoying the first-mover advantage in the battle of virtual assistants. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Siri winning battle of the virtual assistants in Canada: poll

TORONTO — In the heated battle between Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft to get consumers hooked on their virtual assistants, Siri seems to be enjoying the first-mover advantage.

Just shy of 40 per cent of Canadian adults recently used a virtual assistant, according to a report by the Media Technology Monitor, which polled almost 8,200 Canadians by phone late last year.

About 25 per cent said they had used Apple’s Siri in the past month, 15 per cent had said “OK Google” to interact with one of the search giant’s devices, four per cent had used Microsoft’s Cortana, and one per cent had chatted with Amazon’s Alexa.

Rene Ritchie, the Montreal-based editor-in-chief of the Apple-focused website iMore, said he expected Siri would have the lead given that it’s been available to consumers the longest, since 2011.

But Apple does face challenges given that Siri’s competition has leapfrogged it in some respects, he added.

“Siri famously had networking issues early on and now sort of doesn’t match up well against Alexa from Amazon or Google Assistant,” Ritchie said.

He expected that Alexa’s usage numbers are likely higher today given Amazon’s recent push into Canada.

“Amazon was slow in getting Alexa to Canada and when they did, it didn’t do very much at first. But if you checked today, because of the low price (the company’s Echo Dot device with Alexa sells for $69.99) and the convenience of being tied into the Amazon ecosystem, I would guess it would not be significantly higher yet, because it’s still so new, but certainly (the adoption) would have a huge amount of acceleration.”

Ritchie, himself a fan of using virtual assistants, believes it’s a trend that will only grow in popularity.

“As things become more automated you get used to having ‘ambient computing’ in your life — like in my house I have almost everything automated, I can say ‘turn on the blinds,’ ‘turn off the lights,’ ‘unlock the door,’” Ritchie said.

“It becomes this entirely different interface level, it starts to become transformative and once you start doing it, it becomes habitual.”

Forum Research Inc., polled 8,189 Canadians on behalf of the Media Technology Monitor between September and December of last year. The results are considered accurate with 1.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Previous story
In the addiction battle, is forced rehab the solution?
Next story
Not criminally responsible: How an accused finds the road back home

Just Posted

Red Deer high school rugby teams squash Drayton Valley

Hunting Hills Lightning boys team competing for provincials

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

OTTAWA — The country’s largest civil service union says talks aimed at… Continue reading

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

CALGARY — With just over a week remaining until the May 31… Continue reading

Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur makes a court appearance

TORONTO — A man accused of killing men associated with Toronto’s gay… Continue reading

Truck dumps 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers on highway

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A tractor-trailer made a fowl mess when it… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Siri winning battle of the virtual assistants in Canada: poll

TORONTO — In the heated battle between Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft… Continue reading

Trump appeals again to delay ‘Apprentice’ contestant’s suit

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump wants New York’s highest court to… Continue reading

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month