Study: 1 in 7 children of Zika-infected moms have problems

  • Aug. 7, 2018 2:00 p.m.
  • Life

NEW YORK — One out of every seven babies born to U.S. mothers who were infected with Zika during pregnancy developed some kind of health problem, according to the first long-term look at those children.

Tuesday’s study focused on the children of women in Puerto Rico and other territories, where most of the U.S. cases were seen when the disease swept across the Americas more than two years ago.

Most people infected with Zika don’t get sick. In others, it can cause a mild illness, with fever, rash and joint pain. But infection during pregnancy can lead to severe brain-related birth defects.

Earlier studies focused on those birth defects. The new research is unique in that it’s a large study that looked for conditions that became apparent only later, said Margaret Honein of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the authors.

The researchers looked at 1,450 kids who were at least 1 year old and whose mothers were infected with Zika while pregnant. Most were in Puerto Rico, but the count included American Samoa, the Marshall Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Micronesia.

Of those children, 6 per cent had birth defects, such as abnormally small heads, damaged brains or eye irregularities. That’s about 30 times what’s seen in children generally.

The percentage rose to 14 when the researchers also counted later-developing problems possibly caused by Zika, including seizures, developmental delays and difficulty swallowing or moving.

Researchers also found that not enough kids were being checked for problems. For example, only about a third received recommended eye exams by a specialist, half got a hearing evaluation, and less than two-thirds got brain scans.

Medical services have been disrupted at times in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico. Still, it means kids who need therapy or treatment may not be getting it, Honein said.

Most Zika infections are spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes, but it can also be spread through sex or blood transfusion. The CDC previously has advised couples planning to conceive to abstain from sex or to use condoms for at least six months after a male partner comes down with Zika. On Tuesday, health officials changed the recommendation to three months in the wake of research that found the risk of sexual transmission is shorter than originally feared.

Previous story
Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration
Next story
How to reduce plastic, foil and other kitchen disposables

Just Posted

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Frustration after emergency alerts not received before deadly Manitoba tornado

ALONSA, Man. — Residents are frustrated they didn’t receive emergency alerts on… Continue reading

Ontario to offer incentives to brewers in buck-a-beer plan

Ontario launched its buck-a-beer plan Tuesday by offering “non-financial incentives” to brewers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month