Survey: Wedding registries morph into broader range

  • Jun. 19, 2018 11:12 a.m.
  • Life

NEW YORK — Wedding registries remain popular and the nature of gifting has morphed into a broader range of options, including cash registries, that are being embraced by friends and family, a new survey shows.

The average wedding registry was valued at $4,835 last year, featuring 125 items, according to the survey by the wedding site TheKnot.com of nearly 7,000 engaged or recently married couples. Nearly 9 in 10 couples, or 88 per cent of the American couples who responded, set up registries in 2017, about the same number as the year before, the findings showed.

But what couples asked for and how they asked changed last year over 2016 in some key ways, said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, The Knot’s editor in chief.

“Couples no longer want to be put in a box when it comes to wedding registries,” she said in a recent interview. “They want to be able to register for whatever they want, whether that is stuff that comes from a traditional retailer, stuff that comes from a specialty store. They want to register for cash, they want to donate to charity, they want to do all of these things, or they just want to choose one of these things that fits their lifestyle.”

The industry has responded with digital options allowing couples to make registry requests from a variety of sources, Maxwell Cooper said.

The number of couples using their registries to give back was up significantly, the survey showed, but that ask has not been widely embraced by couples. One in 10 couples, or 10 per cent of those surveyed, made a request on behalf of charity in their registries last year, up from 3 per cent in 2016.

“Couples are a little bit older now when they’re getting married,” Maxwell Cooper said — the average age is 29 for brides and 31 for grooms. “They’re a little more established and probably lived together before getting married. They may feel like they have all the material things that they need. It’s great to have a retail registry as well, if your grandmother and great-grandmother feels like they really want to give you something tangible.”

Perhaps a little more challenging for traditionalists buying gifts are cash requests to finance such things as honeymoons. They were used by 6 per cent of those surveyed, compared with 4 per cent the year before. Of those last year, nearly half used their cash gifts to help pay for honeymoons. One in four put the money toward a down payment on a home. On average, couples received $1,437 for their honeymoons.

In 2011, asking for cash was a faux pas, with only 1 per cent of couples asking.

“We will just continue to see that go up,” Maxwell Cooper said. “I think it’s becoming more and more acceptable. As long as people feel that their cash is going to something.”

For the first time in The Knot’s annual registry survey, Maxwell Cooper said, more couples said they set up their primary registries online — 55 per cent last year compared with 48 per cent in 2016. In-store brick-and-mortar registries were used as the primary registry by 44 per cent of couples surveyed.

Nearly all the couples with registries overall managed them digitally, most by smartphone using apps or retailer websites.

So what are all these gifts?

More than 1 in 5 couples, or 22 per cent, registered for electronics last year. For the third consecutive year, wireless speakers were the most popular item at 28 per cent, the survey said. Smart home devices were second at 26 per cent. Robotic vacuums got a bump, with 16 per cent of couples asking, up from 6 per cent.

Previous story
Study says exercise can foster brain health for kids with autism and ADHD
Next story
Meat 2.0? Clean meat? Spat shows the power of food wording

Just Posted

Lacombe begins hydrant-flushing program

Flushing out lines done to maintain water quality

Road construction at 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection

Red Deer intersection to be closed overnight on Thursday

Alberta government staff to take day course on Indigenous history, culture

EDMONTON — A three-year program to help government staff better understand Indigenous… Continue reading

Study says exercise can foster brain health for kids with autism and ADHD

TORONTO — A new report says kids with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity… Continue reading

US could back 1st pot-derived medicine, and some are worried

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A British pharmaceutical company is getting closer to… Continue reading

WATCH XXXTentacion: The nasty, brutish and short life of the chart-topping rapper killed Monday

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was small - he reportedly barely tipped 125 pounds… Continue reading

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Opioid death toll nearly 4,000 last year, new data shows

OTTAWA — New government figures show that nearly 4,000 Canadians died from… Continue reading

Smoking hits new low; about 14 per cent of US adults light up

NEW YORK — Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low.… Continue reading

On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honours real-life hero

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The MTV Movie & TV Awards gave “Black… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month