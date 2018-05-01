Swimming-pool landscaping: pretty with a minimum of debris

Landscaping around an outdoor swimming pool requires no-muss, no-fuss plant selections. The pool can be a flowery focal point, but don’t open it to litter from leaves and limbs.

“Both in- and above-ground pools offer unique design challenges and opportunities,” said Tim Moloney, an instructor in landscape design at the University of Missouri. “In-ground pools offer the ability to provide screening with lower height plants” but may have more issues with litter falling into the pool.

“Above-ground pools are somewhat sheltered from ground debris, but are more of a challenge for visually softening the walls of the pool and (adding) privacy from outside viewers,” Moloney said.

Start by considering plant needs — sun or shade. Then decide what you want your poolside landscaping to achieve.

“Privacy screening versus sun exposure is typically the strongest pool-owner concern,” Moloney said. “This is followed closely by litter and tracking of grass clippings and mulch materials.

“After function is addressed, we focus on form,” he said. “Making the space as enjoyable as possible.”

Brightly colored flowers attract pollinators, and that could mean bee stings. Some of the most attractive ornamental plants have thorns. Both are obviously annoying to thinly clad and barefoot bathers.

“Typically, I have found that insects will generally ignore us if we ignore them,” Moloney said. “Just the mere presence of bees in the landscape does not initiate attack. However, if severe allergies or phobias of bees exist, I recommend concentrating on other ways to brighten up the landscape — brightly colored foliage, for example.”

Or turn to marigolds, chrysanthemums, mint, foxglove, geraniums and zinnias whose blooms don’t typically attract stinging insects.

And thorns?

“Cacti are very climate specific, but can offer huge esthetic benefits for arid environments,” Moloney said. “Roses offer us what few other plants can — an entire summer of repeat blooms. In my opinion, the benefits of these plants outweigh the hazards as long as the plants are positioned an appropriate distance from well-trafficked areas.”

Some other poolside gardening do’s and don’ts:

— Watch where you stockpile organic materials such as pine straw or bark. “They can blow or be tracked into the pool by wet feet on pool decking,” Moloney said.

— Select plants for year-round interest, even in cold weather when the pool is closed. Think evergreens.

— Choose trees and shrubs that produce a minimum of litter. “Almost any organic material that falls from trees — needles, leaves, spent blooms, fruit — has the potential to stain hardscape elements like pool decks and patios,” Moloney said. “I simply try to balance the benefits with the concerns, and reach a compromise we can all live with.”

— Think about both day and night use. “Evenings can be accented by soft peripheral lighting or featuring tree trunks with up-lights,” said Robert Brzuszek, a landscape architecture professor with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

— Eliminate the use of dark-colored pavement around the pool; it adds reflected heat to plants, especially in hotter, dryer climates. “Plants that have smaller or waxy leaves will also lose less water than large thin leaves which dry out quickly,” he said.

Previous story
Scotland bans bargain-basement booze in public health move
Next story
Scientists hope bug experiment fattens Colorado River fish

Just Posted

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high over $1.33 per litre

CALGARY — Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been… Continue reading

Toronto mayor considering permanent memorial to van attack victims: spokesman

TORONTO — A week after 10 people were killed and another 16… Continue reading

Funerals are scheduled today for two killed in Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Funerals are to be held today for two of the… Continue reading

U.S. delays tariffs again: Steel, aluminum levies paused another month to June 1

WASHINGTON — The United States has delayed the imposition of steel and… Continue reading

Maskwacis community in mourning

Three residents die in highway collision

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Hundley’s pinch-hit single in 9th rallies Giants past Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — After sitting on the bench all night, Giants backup… Continue reading

WHICHCRAFT: Mix-and-match ingredients for custom lip balms

CONCORD, N.H. — After a long, multi-blizzard winter, homemade lip balm is… Continue reading

Swimming-pool landscaping: pretty with a minimum of debris

Landscaping around an outdoor swimming pool requires no-muss, no-fuss plant selections. The… Continue reading

Scotland bans bargain-basement booze in public health move

LONDON — Bargain booze has become a little more expensive in Scotland,… Continue reading

High school teacher charged with cocaine trafficking in New Brunswick

BATHURST, N.B. — A middle school science teacher with alleged Hells Angels… Continue reading

Even as spring arrives, backcountry skiing thrives

BARTLETT, N.H. — Standing at a scenic vista, Tyler Ray looks out… Continue reading

Scientists hope bug experiment fattens Colorado River fish

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Any great fishing hole depends on the health and… Continue reading

Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands

NEW YORK — Whichever show garners the most Tony Award nominations on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month