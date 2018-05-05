Swiss Guards: World’s oldest standing army gets new headgear

  • May. 5, 2018 5:40 p.m.
  • Life

VATICAN CITY — The world’s oldest standing army is getting some new headgear.

The Swiss Guards plan to replace their metal helmets with plastic PVC ones made with a 3-D printer, giving the pope’s army cooler and more comfortable headgear when standing guard for hours at a time.

The Swiss Guards unveiled the helmet prototype before their annual swearing-in ceremony Sunday. Thirty-two new recruits — all of them single Swiss men under age 30 and upstanding Catholics — will join the small corps for a minimum two years by pledging to protect the pope and his successors.

The new helmets won’t be donned Sunday since more formal helmets are used for the elaborate, pomp-filled swearing-in ceremony in the San Damaso courtyard of the Apostolic Palace.

But Swiss Guard spokesman Sgt. Urs Breitenmoser said the Guards hope to replace their existing metal helmets by next year if they can find sponsors to pay for the new ones, which cost around 880 euros ($957) apiece, half the cost of the old ones.

The Swiss Guards are famous for their billowy blue, red and yellow striped uniforms. According to a history on the Guards’ website, the “Gala Uniform” as it is known, was designed by Commander Jules Repond in the early 1900s and is based on the colours of the Medici family.

It’s only one of several outfits the guards wear. Those policing the Vatican’s main entrances don far more sober navy uniforms topped with a snappy beret for their regular shifts.

The corps, which historians consider the oldest standing army in the world, was founded in 1506 by Pope Giulio II. Tradition has it that he was so impressed by the bravery of Swiss mercenaries that he asked them to defend the Vatican. Ever since, for more than 500 years, Switzerland has been supplying soldiers to the Vatican.

The May 6 date for the annual swearing-in ceremony commemorates the day in 1527 when 147 guardsmen died while protecting Pope Clement VII during the Sack of Rome.

The new helmets won’t protect guardsmen against other such threats, however, since they’re plastic and purely ceremonial. Breitenmoser said they would be used for papal Masses and state visits.

Previous story
Toronto makeup artist hopes his viral grad photo stokes talk about gender norms

Just Posted

UCP convention attendees talk school choice, pipelines, social conservatism

Party holding its founding Annual General meeting in Red Deer this weekend

Central Albertans gather to celebrate midwives

They aren’t doctors, but for some women a midwife is the ideal… Continue reading

Jason Kenney eyes carbon tax axe resolution at his party’s founding convention

RED DEER — Alberta United Conservative leader Jason Kenney says he won’t… Continue reading

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Red Deerians made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

Motorcycle and truck collide east of Innisfail

A motorcycle and truck were involved in a collision Saturday east of… Continue reading

Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit,… Continue reading

Buehler, Dodgers’ bullpen combine to no-hit Padres in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors… Continue reading

Beam me upstate? Shatner visits NY Star Trek set replica

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — It’s like William Shatner got stuck in a Star… Continue reading

Toronto makeup artist hopes his viral grad photo stokes talk about gender norms

TORONTO — High schooler Kevin Kodra hopes his glamorous viral graduation photo… Continue reading

Lightning beat Bruins 4-3 in OT to take 3-1 series lead

Lightning 4 Bruins 3 (OT) (Tampa Bay takes 3-1 series lead) BOSTON… Continue reading

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month