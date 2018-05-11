Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

  • May. 11, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • Life

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week when a young Michigan man flies to meet his Newfoundland girlfriend after a successful Twitter campaign for free tickets — including a boost from Tessa Virtue.

Air Canada tweeted today to congratulate C.J. Poirier, saying the airline will fly Poirier to Newfoundland next Monday, to meet his Corner Brook girlfriend, Becca Warren.

Last week, Poirier tweeted to ask Air Canada how many retweets he would need for a free flight. Air Canada responded with 530,000 — the number of people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Poirier was far short of his goal on Wednesday with only 30,000 retweets, when Air Canada offered to donate every retweet its account has ever received. The airline also invited Twitter users to donate screenshots of their own most-retweeted tweets, to add to the pot.

Twitter users jumped in to help, including Canada’s Olympic ice dance pair, Virtue and Scott Moir.

Virtue tweeted Thursday at Air Canada in support of Poirier, writing ”We sure do love a great love story!” She shared the 9,741 retweets from her Feb. 19 tweet after winning gold in PyeongChang.

Poirier shared Air Canada’s post on Twitter, saying “WE DID IT!!!!!!”

He thanked his online supporters, Air Canada, and the people who shared his and Becca’s story.

“To everyone who has sent their messages of support to both Becca and I, thank you. Your stories were so impactful to us and made us work harder to achieving our goal. To those who donated to the GoFundMe, thank you. Many memories will be made thanks to you,” he wrote.

Poirier also requested that people “respect our privacy” during the week-long trip, adding that he would share “as many photos as possible” for fans invested in the young lovebirds’ first meeting.

Warren and Poirier met online last year, and decided they wanted to meet — but neither 19-year-old could afford a plane ticket.

Earlier this week, Poirier expressed gratitude for the support he and Warren have received, and said he plans to cherish the visit with “the love of my life.”

“She and I connect better than anyone in each other’s lives and I want to make every moment with her the best I can make it,” he said.

In a phone interview, Warren said they were thrilled when they learned the trip was confirmed.

She says the Twitter campaign hasn’t changed the pair’s relationship, and their story’s viral success feels ”kind of natural.”

“It just feels like, I don’t know, maybe it was meant to be,” said Warren.

Previous story
Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

Just Posted

Survey showing support for SCS at Turning Point witheld from Red Deer council debate

Downtown Business Association says supervised consumpstion site survey was not reliable

Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

The groups hopes to sway Red Deer city council

Justin Trudeau to visit flood-struck New Brunswick as crucial highway re-opens

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick residents have begun the long, messy business of… Continue reading

Charges dropped against man accused in 2017 shooting incident

Man was facing numerous weapons-related charges after Mustang Acres residence allegedly shot at

Cleanup ordered after potentially hazardous mould detected in Canadian warshi

HALIFAX — Inadequate ventilation, poor maintenance and old equipment are being blamed… Continue reading

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE — Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a… Continue reading

Former star athletes agree to donate brains after death for concussion research

TORONTO — Kerrin Lee-Gartner spent years hurtling down mountains, often paying the… Continue reading

WestJet promises full refunds on flights cancelled by pilot strike

MONTREAL — WestJet Airlines is promising to provide full refunds if flights… Continue reading

Hawaii volcano could blow its top soon, hurl rocks and ash

PAHOA, Hawaii — A Hawaii volcano is threatening to blow its top… Continue reading

Critic’s jailing shows hushed dissent since ‘08 China quake

BEIJING — A decade after a massive earthquake devastated parts of China’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month