Three Canadian cities among top 10 most liveable globally in EIU ranking

TORONTO — Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto have ranked among the top ten most liveable cities in the world in the latest ranking by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Vienna took the top spot in the annual ranking to knock Melbourne down to second place after a seven-year run as the world’s most liveable city.

Calgary took fourth place to move up one spot from last year with top marks in stability, health care, education, and infrastructure while it lost marks in culture and environment.

Vancouver slipped three spots to come in sixth and Toronto moved from fourth to seventh after their points ranking on a scale of 100 remained the same while other cities improved.

Both cities lost points for infrastructure, while Vancouver was also docked points on stability and Toronto on culture and environment.

Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire and Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are among the cities to see the biggest improvement in the past five years.

