Toronto makeup artist hopes his viral grad photo stokes talk about gender norms

TORONTO — High schooler Kevin Kodra hopes his glamorous viral graduation photo gets people thinking beyond the borders of gender norms.

The 18-year-old Toronto makeup artist watched his social media fame skyrocket this week after he posted an image to Instagram with sculpted eyebrows, contoured cheeks, fulsome lips — and a beard and grad robes.

The shot has amassed more than 20,000 likes in four days.

But Kodra doesn’t want his fans to simply admire his work — he wants them to reconsider their own perceptions. He says he hopes the photos help create an environment where younger kids won’t feel pressured to stay within the boundaries of what’s deemed masculine and feminine.

“Little boys can wear makeup and lashes, and little girls don’t have to have long hair, they can shave their heads or wear sneakers or pants,” he says.

“That’s what I’m trying to break down, all those barriers that society has put onto a lot of people.”

Kodra says he first started playing in his mom’s makeup bag when he was around seven years old, and by the time he was a teenager he was crafting her face himself.

As his skills developed, encouraged by practising on his friends’ faces, he launched an Instagram account with tutorials and inspirational looks.

When graduation photos rolled around earlier this year, he decided to construct a fierce look that reflected his online persona.

“All my other yearbook photos were really rough,” he says.

“When I realized I should just wear makeup and feel the best, I decided I should treat my yearbook photo as another Instagram post.”

After a digital touchups, which he did himself, the final image was complete.

Kodra says he’s already arranged for the glossy look to appear in his high school yearbook.

He also made a statement online after reception to the photo spread fast between friends and strangers.

His Instagram post, written for his 18th birthday, came with his proclamation that “17 was a wild year.”

“I made memories that I’ll never forget,” he wrote in part. “Thank you to everyone who was by my side every single day.”

Social media has experienced a surge in creators over the past few years who are dedicated to showcasing their work on male faces.

Makeup artists Patrick Starr and Kristofer Buckle built careers with their avant garde makeovers and attracted major deals with cosmetics companies along the way.

YouTuber James Charles gained attention two years ago when he remade his grad photo with a contoured cheek. The sudden attention got him booked for a guest appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Kodra notes the concept of men wearing makeup isn’t exactly new. He points to legendary rockers Kiss as one act that’s toyed with costumed looks and credits Green Day with their more conservative approach to makeup with their trademark black eyeliner.

There’s also Boy George, David Bowie and countless rock bands from the 1980s.

He can’t explain why celebrity men seem to have stopped experimenting with makeup in the mainstream.

“In today’s society, (seeing) men in makeup you would think, ‘Oh he’s gay,’ or ‘Oh, he’s this or that,’” Kodra says.

“But I would like people to start thinking that make-up is… a thing to enhance, make you feel better about yourself and express your art.”

Kodra says he’s already been contacted by people inquiring about his rates for wedding and prom makeup.

He says none of them have been men.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

Previous story
NASA launches InSight spacecraft to Mars to dig down deep

Just Posted

Jason Kenney eyes carbon tax axe resolution at his party’s founding convention

RED DEER — Alberta United Conservative leader Jason Kenney says he won’t… Continue reading

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

‘Benefit on the Bridge’ planned in Red Deer to support Centrefest

Organizer hopes to raise at least $7,000 at May 26 event

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit,… Continue reading

Buehler, Dodgers’ bullpen combine to no-hit Padres in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors… Continue reading

Beam me upstate? Shatner visits NY Star Trek set replica

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — It’s like William Shatner got stuck in a Star… Continue reading

Toronto makeup artist hopes his viral grad photo stokes talk about gender norms

TORONTO — High schooler Kevin Kodra hopes his glamorous viral graduation photo… Continue reading

Lightning beat Bruins 4-3 in OT to take 3-1 series lead

Lightning 4 Bruins 3 (OT) (Tampa Bay takes 3-1 series lead) BOSTON… Continue reading

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad to close for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month