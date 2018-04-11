Travel guidebook and tours for a new generation

  • Apr. 11, 2018 1:20 p.m.
  • Life

NEW YORK — Andy Steves grew up travelling with his dad, Rick Steves, the well-known guidebook writer, tour operator and PBS show host.

But Andy Steves is now offering his own brand of travel advice and recommendations for a new generation. A second edition of his book, “Andy Steves’ Europe: City-Hopping on a Budget ,” has just been published by Avalon Travel, and he offers tours in 18 European cities through his company, Weekend Student Adventures .

Steves talked about how his travel philosophy differs from his dad’s in an interview with the AP Travel podcast “Get Outta Here!”

Growing up, Steves spent part of every summer in Europe with his sister and parents. “One year we might go to the Black Forest in Germany,” he recalled in an interview for the AP Travel podcast “Get Outta Here!” ”Other times we’d go out to Western Ireland or tour through Rome, Florence and Venice. It was never a dull moment on the road.”

In college, he worked as an assistant tour guide over the summer for his dad’s company. He also spent a semester abroad in Rome, where he organized short trips to other cities for friends. “That’s when I found my niche to start a travel company for American students studying abroad overseas,” he said.

He used his dad’s books for cultural and sightseeing information, but the restaurants and hotels were out of his budget. With his own book, “Andy Steves’ Europe,” he seeks to provide both cultural information and options for “experiencing the modern living culture in each of these amazing European cities.” He’s conscious not only of budget constraints for younger travellers, but also their time constraints. With only two or three weeks of vacation, they’re likely to hop from city to city rather than immerse themselves in one destination.

Because “there’s no way” to list “every single cool restaurant or bar or lounge or a club in Europe,” Steves gives tips on how to identify an authentic spot in addition to naming some of his favourite places: “If all you see is neon lights and menus in 10 different languages, you can make a safe bet that you’re probably in a tourist zone.” Ordering food when the menu is in another language may be an adventure, but, he advises, “go along with the flow. Yesterday I ordered what I thought was a side of pickles. But what it really was, was a handmade batch of cabbage, beets and pickles on the side and all sorts of vegetables.”

The book also includes a section on technology. While Steves hates the sight of everyone in a hostel community room or bar staring at their phones or iPads instead of interacting, he does encourage travellers to use their cellphones as tools. With Google Translate, “you can speak into this app and it live-translates whatever you’re saying. … You can also switch over to the camera mode and hold your camera over the menu and it will show you English letters right on your phone screen.” For his own phone use, he suspends his U.S. service for whatever time he’ll be away to reduce monthly charges, then gets a SIM card, a local number and data from local providers abroad so he can easily check museum hours, find good places to eat or make reservations on the fly.

Previous story
Zuckerberg: regulation of social media firms is ‘inevitable’

Just Posted

Changes have already been implemented after suicide at Centennial Centre in Ponoka: AHS

Policy changes have already been made at the Centennial Centre in Ponoka… Continue reading

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

New elevator, makerspace coming to Red Deer’s downtown library

Red Deer MP Earl Dreeshen presents $50,000 of federal funding

Trailer pulled from family flick screenings in B.C. after dad complains

LANGLEY, B.C. — A father is calling on theatres to ensure that… Continue reading

UPDATE: School bus collides with pickup truck near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the driver and eight children. Pickup driver taken to hospital with unknown injuries

WATCH: Green cart progam officially launched in Red Deer

Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit

UPDATED: Karl Subban inspires RDC athletes

Kings and Queens scholarship breakfast held

Athlete leadership scholarships recipients announced

Annual RDC scholarship breakfast held

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Police identify three more sets of remains in Bruce McArthur investigation

TORONTO — Police have identified the remains of more men suspected to… Continue reading

A new study shows what many of us already believe: Dogs are good for kids

I like to think I have a great relationship with my children.… Continue reading

Zuckerberg: regulation of social media firms is ‘inevitable’

WASHINGTON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel Wednesday… Continue reading

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Winnipeg airport to avoid mishap with aircraft

WINNIPEG — A frightened rescue dog that escaped from a plane and… Continue reading

Accused appeared ‘calm’ after alleged killing, amputation: paramedics

HALIFAX — Paramedics have testified that Nicholas Butcher appeared “calm” as they… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month