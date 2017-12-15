Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen May 19 as their wedding date.

When Harry’s older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011, former governor general David Johnston and his wife Sharon were in attendance. Then-prime minister Stephen Harper sent his regrets, given the wedding came just days before a federal election. Toronto-born David Furnish and his husband Elton John also attended the wedding watched around the world.

Here’s a look at a few Canadians who could be in line for a coveted invite to next year’s royal wedding:

THE TRUDEAUS

Given the invite extended to the Harpers, it seems likely that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will be on the exclusive list this time. Plus, “Suits” star Markle is already well acquainted with the Trudeaus. In April 2016, Markle shared images from a “girls night out” with Gregoire Trudeau and fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney on Instagram. A few months later, Markle shared photos of her talking with the prime minister in Ottawa at an event for the non-profit One Young World.

THE MULRONEYS

Jessica Mulroney, who is married to TV personality Ben Mulroney and is daughter-in-law to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, seems a lock. The British press is even speculating that she could be in the wedding party. The Sun tabloid listed her third on a list of bridesmaid contenders, which also included tennis star Serena Williams and actress Priyanka Chopra.

MARKUS ANDERSON

Another frequently featured subject on Markle’s Instagram feed, Anderson made Toronto Life magazine’s list of the city’s most influential people in 2014. Listed as a “party consultant” for the celebrity hot spot Soho House, the magazine said Anderson “has amassed a contact list that would make a paparazzo swoon.” Anderson was also photographed with Markle at September’s Invictus Games in Toronto and was reportedly the one who introduced the couple.

ERDEM MORALIOGLU

Markle has been a strong supporter of Canadian fashion designers since moving to Toronto to film “Suits” and Moralioglu — whose work is produced under the Erdem brand — has been highlighted as one of her favourites. The international fashion press has widely speculated that Markle might choose Moralioglu to make her wedding dress. Moralioglu’s mother is British and after taking fashion at Toronto’s Ryerson University, he moved to London in 2000 to continue his studies at the Royal College of Art.

b

The Toronto-born actor played Markle’s love interest in “Suits” and it’s been rumoured that the onscreen couple will be married in already-shot future episodes. Markle has confirmed that she’s leaving the legal drama, which has prompted questions about the future of the series. When the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace tweeted the engagement announcement last month, Adams jokingly replied with the tweet: “She said she was just going out to get some milk…” He later added: “Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”